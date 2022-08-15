Read full article on original website
Related
mercyhurst.edu
Bernadette’s back: to perform with Erie Phil on Mercyhurst stage
The Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture’s 2022-2023 season commences in grand fashion on Saturday, Sept. 17, when Tony Award-winning Broadway superstar Bernadette Peters returns to Mercyhurst University, joining the Erie Philharmonic for a special one-night-only concert in the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center. Throughout her illustrious career,...
mercyhurst.edu
Third female African American student steps into role as MSG president
With the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, senior Lily Smith assumes her post as Mercyhurst Student Government (MSG) president. As such, she becomes the third female African American student to serve in the important role. Her predecessors are Emma (Newby) Mason ’59 and the late Rochelle George Wooding ’71.
mercyhurst.edu
Mercyhurst’s political science honor society earns ‘best chapter award’
Of the 800 chapters of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honors Society, Mercyhurst University has earned a Best Chapter Award for 2021-2022. The university’s Chi Epsilon chapter will be awarded along with five other chapters from institutions of similar size. The awards are intended to recognize local chapters that are particularly active in their institutions and communities and embody Pi Sigma Alpha’s mission to stimulate scholarship and intellectual interest in political science.
Comments / 0