Of the 800 chapters of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honors Society, Mercyhurst University has earned a Best Chapter Award for 2021-2022. The university’s Chi Epsilon chapter will be awarded along with five other chapters from institutions of similar size. The awards are intended to recognize local chapters that are particularly active in their institutions and communities and embody Pi Sigma Alpha’s mission to stimulate scholarship and intellectual interest in political science.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO