Former Trump attorney Giuliani target of criminal probe in Georgia -New York Times

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers.

August 15, 2022 · 10:11 AM UTC

As the jury in the Alex Jones defamation trial gathered in a conference room in a Texas courthouse on Aug. 5 to decide how much the U.S. conspiracy theorist owed to two parents of a murdered Sandy Hook first-grader, sums at first ranged from $500,000 to $200 million, a juror told Reuters.

OtherSophie
3d ago

Good. How many lawyers have totally destroyed their careers and jeopardized their lawn licenses for Trump now? It's at least 3...

Kathryn Crane
3d ago

Target No. Just people doing their jobs. I wish people on the far right would quit acting like this is something new. You get questioned anytime there a crime. Nothing new.

Guest
3d ago

If you can't do the time then don't do the crime. Giuliani is a lawyer, he knows what he did was illegal.

