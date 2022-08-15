Former Trump attorney Giuliani target of criminal probe in Georgia -New York Times

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers.

Inside the Alex Jones jury room: tensions, pizza and 'lizard people'

August 15, 2022 · 10:11 AM UTC

As the jury in the Alex Jones defamation trial gathered in a conference room in a Texas courthouse on Aug. 5 to decide how much the U.S. conspiracy theorist owed to two parents of a murdered Sandy Hook first-grader, sums at first ranged from $500,000 to $200 million, a juror told Reuters.