Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — GAMING GURU OF THE YEAR — As a tech writer, I believe the most exciting technology of the present is financial technology (FinTech) because it encompasses every other aspect as long as capitalism is concerned. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on FinTech and my journey in the tech writing industry via the interview below.
I started my first company straight out of college. I had little experience with how professional ‘things’ work. I and my team knew exactly what we were going to build, It was derived from a problem I had personally faced. The idea was something we had been working on since college and we were damn sure it would work. For it had no code, fintech, automation, etc buzz words associated with it.
While the launch of the Noonies might be the biggest news for us here at HackerNoon, big things are happening across the world. One of them is the recent news that Crypto.com received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Revolut was also allowed to offer its cryptocurrency services across the European Economic Zone earlier this week.
Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
Returning after a week in Thailand at the P2E Expo Asia and there are some lessons to carry home. (1) East vs West - the crypto,Web3and blockchain scene here is very different. In fact it's reminiscent of other regions like Africa who are still considered early adopters but aren't moving with the hype - they're focused on making crypto and blockchain work for them to connect people. They're still riding the wave of P2E gaming and trying out all sorts of other models. My thoughts are very clear on this so I won't labour the point.
Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!
The last year saw a surge in interest in mobile gaming, cryptocurrency, and user-generated content, creating the groundwork for the rise of the Play-to-Earn gaming business. The NFT craze sweeping the world and the popularity of mobile games have created an entirely new genre of games that are extremely popular with gamers.
Whether you are delivering a new product to the target market or improving an existing one to drive sales, chances are you are actively investing in your product’s UI/UX design. After all, good design means doing good business - it shows credibility, facilitates trust, and makes the user feel involved.
Despite the fact that economic headwinds persist, whilst regulators continue the rampage on the crypto-related projects, markets seem to be starting a new chapter. In the last month, the capitalization of digital assets has surged over 17%, surpassing the $1.09 trillion mark. Investors went full "risk on" in hopes of dovish Fed. Yet, there are no signs of crypto summer on the horizon.
To deliver a great website user experience, we need to optimize the first initial page load time and the page's responsiveness to interaction. The faster your page responds to user input – the better. React 18 was designed to help improve interactivity with features like selective hydration with Suspense...
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
This article will provide all the information you need to maximize your profits playing. Strategy For Maximum Profit. is a skill based game where players battle against each other to win cryptocurrency token $DEO. DEO Arena is a 2D in-browser game. There are 6 different characters and 8 different weapons.
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
Ever since the release of ShardingSphere 5.0.0, DistSQL has been providing strong dynamic management capabilities to the ShardingSphere ecosystem. Thanks to DistSQL, users have been empowered to do the following:. Create logical databases online. Dynamically configure rules (i.e. sharding, data encryption, read/write splitting, database discovery, shadow DB, and global rules).
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
In the world of the Internet, If you’re looking into how to grow your business through online channels, you’ve probably heard of search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM). They both help you get the desired traffic via search engines. Let’s understand What is SEO and...
There are plenty of success stories circulating the news of venture capital (VC) investors that have made substantial wealth through capital investments in early-stage startups. With the aid of technology and digital tools, entrepreneurs have become more connected with the right list of lucrative investors willing to fund their innovative business ventures.
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
The acceptance and disruption of blockchain technology , the most significant invention since the internet, are comparable. The potential influence blockchain could have in the future is incalculable, only comparable to something so revolutionary as the internet. Decentralization, public ledgers, and genuine asset ownership are the three main components of...
