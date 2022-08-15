In this article, we discuss different ways by which you can prevent log statements from going into the production code. The simplest practice removes console statements from the production build, leaving you with a great debugging tool during development. You can follow this method only if you have integrated ESLint with your app. If you are using React or Next, you can paste this into the entry file of your application. If the application is in development mode, it can still use console statements if the app is in. development mode.

SOFTWARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO