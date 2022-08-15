Read full article on original website
Smart Contract Head to Head — Ethereum vs. Flow
Since the introduction of smart contract technology, Solidity has been the coding language of choice for smart contract developers. However, if you’re a Solidity developer, you already know it has drawbacks. Among other flaws, major security concerns can arise from the simple mishandling of certain data types, and there are no built-in access controls.
How to Remove Console Statements From Production Build in 3 Easy Ways
In this article, we discuss different ways by which you can prevent log statements from going into the production code. The simplest practice removes console statements from the production build, leaving you with a great debugging tool during development. You can follow this method only if you have integrated ESLint with your app. If you are using React or Next, you can paste this into the entry file of your application. If the application is in development mode, it can still use console statements if the app is in. development mode.
Applications of DistSQL: Build a Dynamic Distributed Database
Ever since the release of ShardingSphere 5.0.0, DistSQL has been providing strong dynamic management capabilities to the ShardingSphere ecosystem. Thanks to DistSQL, users have been empowered to do the following:. Create logical databases online. Dynamically configure rules (i.e. sharding, data encryption, read/write splitting, database discovery, shadow DB, and global rules).
Is Telegram Premium Worth Buying
The WhatsApp vs Telegram argument has changed forever, now that both services are either already operating or looking to operate (in the case of Whatsapp) with a freemium model. If you aren't familiar with the term, freemium refers to a business model where essential services are offered for free and advanced features are available for a fee. Late in June, Telegram.
Building a Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 1 - A Host is Rising.
Did you know that you can run a Kubernetes cluster on a single regular PC? Yes, not just one node but a cluster of two or more nodes. Of course, this has to be done with a bunch of virtual machines and, built properly, can be an interesting setup for a homelab system where you can practice your K8s skills. Now, guess what? That's exactly what I did and, even better, made a guide series where I detailed the whole process!
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
The Evolving Landscape of Automatic Speech Recognition
Automatic speech recognition (ASR) has come a long way. Though it was invented long ago, it was hardly ever used by anyone. However, time and technology have now changed significantly. Audio transcription has substantially evolved. Technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence) have powered the process of audio-to-text translation for quick...
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
A Detailed List of Wearable Data Accessible Through APIs Today
Fitness trackers first surfaced in 1965 with the Manpo-Kei which translated to the ‘10,000 steps meter’ invented by Dr. Yoshiro Hatano. Dr. Hatano built it at the Kyushu University of Health and Welfare whilst researching how to combat obesity and posited that 10,000 steps provide the proper balance of caloric intake and activity-based calorie expenditure to maintain a healthy body.
SupportYourApp CEO Daria on Startups, Tech Businesses, and #Noonies 2022 Nomination
CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-experience. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR — CUSTOMER SUCCESS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/internet-heroes/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-customer-success. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. As a CEO, my main...
Why is Web3 Failing?
Even before the NFT frenzy subsided, the Web3 buzz began to loom. The peculiar crypto hole has never stopped giving birth to innovations: CEFI, DEFI, DAOs, NFTs, Metaverse, and now the Robin Hood of all Robin Hoods. Also referred to as the new iteration of the World Wide Web, the...
Top 5 Trends in NFT Development That Will Reshape the Future
NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a digital asset using cryptographic blockchain technology. NFT is unique and cannot be exchanged or swapped because each minted token has its unique identifier code. Many types of NFT, including images, videos, music, GIFs, collections, etc**.**. 1. Real Property. One of the drawbacks of investing in...
How to Collect Inputs for Your Project
Every interesting IT application requires many people to be involved—otherwise, it’s just a personal project. At the minimum, there will be:. and often people filling other roles are involved too, such as the following:. client. domain or business expert. user experience specialist. product manager. graphic designer. tester. Applications...
Stream Scheduling With Superfluid & Gelato
🚀 Learn how to automate Start/Stop Superfluid streams in Super Apps. One of the most extraordinary things about web3 is that we are still at an early stage and as we speak, the web3 ecosystem is growing with new protocols, toolings, etc., and regardless of our level of expertise, we can contribute to helping others as we are learning. This blog aims to help devs to use the gelato network with smart contracts and specifically for using Gelato automation with Superfluid Super Apps.
Evolution Of Coffee-Tech Engineering Through Times
Many of us can not imagine beginning the morning without coffee. That is why in most of the kitchens you will find different types of coffee and some of us also have a coffee machine which is the simplest and fastest way to get different flavors of this magical drink.
MassCrypto Founder Alyze Sam Believes in a Correctly Operating DAO
I’m Alyze Sam, and I’m a Founder at; Tech & Authors, The Onion Club, and MassCrypto.io. First, I’d like to express my utmost gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! OMG- thank you so much!
Save Your Phone and Get Top Resale Value With Up to 75% Off Otterbox Phone Cases
Whether you bought a smartphone recently or several months back, one important thing to remember is a case to protect it. The last thing you need is to scuff it up — or, worst yet, crack the screen because you dropped it. When it comes to protecting your prized phone from everyday hazards, Otterbox’s line of cases ensures your device is protected. For a limited time, many Otterbox phone cases are up to 75% off. These deals aren’t reserved for iPhones either, since many other phones from brands like OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung and Google are included. There’s a reason why Otterbox makes...
Understanding Sudo and Root in Linux
Learning is inevitable right, on that note I'm starting the Linux file system after. , moving on to the next one. Everything we see on Linux is a file, the Linux operating system is just a grouping of files. Every command we run tells the files to group them to complete the work. Now I'm a user I live inside the home directory of the root directory.
Rivian discontinues its cheapest electric truck option
Rivian has discontinued the Explore Package as an option for the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV -- meaning the electric vehicle maker is getting rid of its cheapest car.
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
