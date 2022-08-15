Read full article on original website
KMZU
Robin Ruth Kopp (Barker)
Robin Ruth Kopp (Barker), 65 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington, Missouri. She was born Wednesday, September 26, 1956 in Lexington, to the late Earl Barker and the late Virginia Barker. Robin attended Lexington High School in Lexington. She...
KMZU
Shirley A. Hostetler
Shirley A. Hostetler, age 88, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. Shirley was born the daughter of Courtney and Ada (Grogan) Anderson on June 3, 1934, in Jefferson, Iowa. She graduated from Jefferson High School, and attended Omaha Business College. Shirley married Marion Hostetler, on May 9, 1953. They were married for 62 years when he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015. Shirley was the epitome of a farm wife as she managed to keep the home, help with the daily tasks of the farm and raise four children with her loving husband. Shirley was well known in the communities she lived. She was voted Rodeo Queen of the Green County Rodeo and also ran for public office. She was known as a very strong woman, and a very strong woman of faith. She attended Methodist Churches and also the Jamesport Baptist Church. After they sold the farm, they moved to Missouri to retire.
KMZU
Betty Jane Donaldson
Betty Jane Donaldson died peacefully on August 17, 2022, at Homestead of Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenton Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
KMZU
Bruce Levan Thurman
Bruce Levan Thurman, 73 of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Richmond United Methodist Church in Richmond, with Pastor Cathy Myers officiating. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Richmond United Methodist Church or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
KMZU
Myrna “Sue” (Dahler) Keasler
Myrna “Sue” (Dahler) Keasler, 86, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at The Parkway in Blue Springs, MO. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 12507 Mt. Tabor Rd., Odessa, MO, 64076. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa R-7 Special Education Department. Memories of Sue and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
State Fair - Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steer Announced
(SEDALIA, Mo.) According to a Press Release from the Missouir State Fair, Mikaela Rojas, daughter of Bryon and Alicia Rojas, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Market Steer at the Missouri State Fair. Mikaela is from New Boston, and is a member of the Shelby 4-H Club. Mikaela’s prize-winning steer weighed 1,310 pounds.
KMZU
Three Routes in Henry County Scheduled for Resurfacing Beginning Week of Aug. 22
Henry County – Drivers can expect road closures and traffic delays on three routes in Henry County while MoDOT crews resurface them beginning the week of August 22, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. These are the routes impacted:. August 23-25 – Route HH between Southwest 600 Road and...
KMZU
Chariton County Route 129 to close near Salisbury Chariton River Bridge deck replacement project
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Missouri Route 129 in Chariton County, south of Route O near Salisbury, is scheduled to close soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over the Chariton River, 0.5 miles south of Route O.
KMZU
Authorities looking for suspect in Cass County shots fired incident
CASS COUNTY – A Cass County shooting is under investigation. A post from the sheriff's office says that early Thursday morning, a vehicle stop was attempted on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill. The driver reportedly refused to stop and led a pursuit through Raytown and into Kansas City.
KMZU
U.S. Route 24 ramp closure and bridge project begin today just south of Carrollton
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – The second of seven bridges included in a rehabilitation project on Carroll County U.S. Route 24 will narrow today and an adjacent ramp will also close. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to complete the rehabilitation project on the seven bridges in the Carrollton area.
KMZU
Kansas City man charged with murder following Turney shooting
TURNEY – A man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Turney Wednesday night. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says in a news release the victim, Joshua Galloway, 34, of Turney was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the release, eye witnesses provided enough information to...
KMZU
Nearly 70 dogs seized from Ray County farm
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a farm residence in Ray County this weekend. According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, an elderly couple at the residence admitted they were unable to care for the animals. Upon initial search of the residence, 25 Pitbulls and 25 Chihuahuas were located by responding deputies. Following the arrival of Reno Ranch Rescue for assistance, additional animals were found.
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meeting Monday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Monday, August 22. A tentative agenda indicates the commission to act on a building use form. Following, a weekly staff meeting in the Commission Chambers. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Pettis...
KMZU
Sedalia woman charged with death of 5-month-old while operating unlicensed daycare
SEDALIA, Mo. – The operator of an unlicensed daycare in Sedalia is charged following the death of a 5-month-old child. Court documents indicate 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer is charged with first degree manslaughter, child endangerment, and operating an unlicensed daycare in Pettis County. Investigators allege Kratzer was caring for 10...
KMZU
SILVERSNEAKERS & RENEW ACTIVE NOW AVAILABLE
Sedalia Parks and Recreation is excited to announce starting today we are accepting SilverSneakers and Renew Active memberships! Through these programs, the Heckart Community Center will now offer older adults a way to increase their levels of physical activity while motivating them to remain active. SilverSneakers and Renew Active help...
KMZU
Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E reopen to traffic
CARROLL COUNTY – The Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E between Routes D and PP is now reopen to traffic. Crews closed the road closed to all traffic on May 4 for a bridge replacement project, and were able to reopen it Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project.
KMZU
COVID hospitalizations on the rise, vaccines and slowing the spread
CARROLLTON, Mo. – With high COVID cases and hospitalizations rising in many areas, vaccinations may be a good defense against the virus. According to medical experts, relying on natural immunity for protection may not help against reinfection. A COVID reinfection can potentially lead to severe illness, hospitalization, long lasting symptoms, or even death, especially in people who suffer from preexisting conditions or advanced age.
KMZU
SEC climate rule proposal and its impact on agriculture
CARROLLTON, Mo. - In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a rule that would require public traded companies to include climate-related disclosures in their reports for investors, including information about climate-related risks that could impact their business. Most notably for agriculture, information about climate risks would require disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and its entire value chain.
