Shirley A. Hostetler, age 88, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. Shirley was born the daughter of Courtney and Ada (Grogan) Anderson on June 3, 1934, in Jefferson, Iowa. She graduated from Jefferson High School, and attended Omaha Business College. Shirley married Marion Hostetler, on May 9, 1953. They were married for 62 years when he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015. Shirley was the epitome of a farm wife as she managed to keep the home, help with the daily tasks of the farm and raise four children with her loving husband. Shirley was well known in the communities she lived. She was voted Rodeo Queen of the Green County Rodeo and also ran for public office. She was known as a very strong woman, and a very strong woman of faith. She attended Methodist Churches and also the Jamesport Baptist Church. After they sold the farm, they moved to Missouri to retire.

HAMILTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO