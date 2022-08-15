Read full article on original website
Shirley A. Hostetler
Shirley A. Hostetler, age 88, a resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. Shirley was born the daughter of Courtney and Ada (Grogan) Anderson on June 3, 1934, in Jefferson, Iowa. She graduated from Jefferson High School, and attended Omaha Business College. Shirley married Marion Hostetler, on May 9, 1953. They were married for 62 years when he preceded her in death on January 1, 2015. Shirley was the epitome of a farm wife as she managed to keep the home, help with the daily tasks of the farm and raise four children with her loving husband. Shirley was well known in the communities she lived. She was voted Rodeo Queen of the Green County Rodeo and also ran for public office. She was known as a very strong woman, and a very strong woman of faith. She attended Methodist Churches and also the Jamesport Baptist Church. After they sold the farm, they moved to Missouri to retire.
Bruce Levan Thurman
Bruce Levan Thurman, 73 of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Richmond United Methodist Church in Richmond, with Pastor Cathy Myers officiating. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Richmond United Methodist Church or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
State Fair - Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen Announced
SEDALIA - According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, 2022 Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen at the Missouri State Fair. Hadley is from Braymer, and is a member of the Braymer FFA chapter. Hadley’s prize-winning rabbits weighed an average of 4.7 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion...
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
U.S. Route 24 ramp closure and bridge project begin today just south of Carrollton
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – The second of seven bridges included in a rehabilitation project on Carroll County U.S. Route 24 will narrow today and an adjacent ramp will also close. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Capital Paving and Construction, LLC to complete the rehabilitation project on the seven bridges in the Carrollton area.
Chariton County Route 129 to close near Salisbury Chariton River Bridge deck replacement project
ST. JOSEPH, Mo – Missouri Route 129 in Chariton County, south of Route O near Salisbury, is scheduled to close soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over the Chariton River, 0.5 miles south of Route O.
Nearly 70 dogs seized from Ray County farm
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a farm residence in Ray County this weekend. According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, an elderly couple at the residence admitted they were unable to care for the animals. Upon initial search of the residence, 25 Pitbulls and 25 Chihuahuas were located by responding deputies. Following the arrival of Reno Ranch Rescue for assistance, additional animals were found.
COVID hospitalizations on the rise, vaccines and slowing the spread
CARROLLTON, Mo. – With high COVID cases and hospitalizations rising in many areas, vaccinations may be a good defense against the virus. According to medical experts, relying on natural immunity for protection may not help against reinfection. A COVID reinfection can potentially lead to severe illness, hospitalization, long lasting symptoms, or even death, especially in people who suffer from preexisting conditions or advanced age.
Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E reopen to traffic
CARROLL COUNTY – The Turkey Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route E between Routes D and PP is now reopen to traffic. Crews closed the road closed to all traffic on May 4 for a bridge replacement project, and were able to reopen it Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project.
Browning man found guilty of unlawful weapons use
LINNEUS – A Browning man was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon by a Linn County court Wednesday. Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon says Wendell Dean Havens will serve 15 years in the Department of Corrections for reportedly shooting a person from a vehicle on April 6, 2021.
SEC climate rule proposal and its impact on agriculture
CARROLLTON, Mo. - In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a rule that would require public traded companies to include climate-related disclosures in their reports for investors, including information about climate-related risks that could impact their business. Most notably for agriculture, information about climate risks would require disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions and its entire value chain.
