No, you are not in a time loop (but you can watch the YA time loop film The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime Video!). Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows are the exact same as they were yesterday, with A League of Their Own still the streamer's most popular option and The Lost City as the favorite movie. We're still a few days from some new releases, including Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion competition Making the Cut and the newest comedy from Raising Hope's Greg Garcia, Sprung. The latter is exclusive to Freevee — Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service — so it won't be on Prime Video's list, but it's going to be tops on Freevee's list (which doesn't exist).

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO