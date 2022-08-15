Read full article on original website
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
Bike Night 2022 Week 12 – Big-Time Fun Under The Rainbow
The weeks are sailing by quick - just two more Bike Night's left in the season. A muggy start to a busy night was capped off by a little rain, huge clouds, and a rainbow at the end of the night. Whether you have made it to every one of our Bike Nights this year or not, the only thing that matters is that you are there August 31st - For that is the grand finale - THE night that Dvorak's Grand Prize will be given away in a drawing - The gorgeous CF MOTO Motorcycle could be yours! But you have to be there! We had some first-timers from West Virginia that saw all the fun in the parking lot, so they came over and were they ever glad they did - great dinner and wonderful service inside Sickies, they ventured outside and experienced the Bike Night tradition - beautiful bikes, awesome people, and prizes to win - Make sure you join us next Wednesday!
Historic Bisman Wedding Venue Just Got A New Look
It looks like The Post event venue is up and running again. --They had previously closed the facility for renovations. According to the venue's Facebook page, the remodel was quite extensive. The Remodel. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation began the remodel all the way back in 2020. After that, Kaufman...
In BisMan – Last July Youths Set Textbook Example For Us All
The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness. This story took place back in July and I still think about it to this day.
Business Beat: BB’s Bath Bakery
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a ribbon cutting was held for a downtown business and the shop is baking up all kinds of sweet-smelling goods. But you don’t eat them. Instead, you throw them in the tub. This spring, Becky Bjerklie, and her...
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
Remember back when it was actually hard to find a job? Back in my day, summer jobs were extremely tough to come by. Between the high school and college kids, it was pretty slim pickings to find employment anywhere. I have a son who just graduated high school, and he...
A New Store Is Opening In North Bismarck
There's a new business in town you may have missed. Estate Gallery sits in North Bismarck, right next to the new I Heart Mac And Cheese. -- 4521 Ottawa St. Suite 4. More and more businesses seem to be opening in that area, and we love to see it. Grow Bismarck, grow!!
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
Apparently, there's a new business coming to Bismarck that hopes to hit the mark. According to a post on Rise Property Broker's Facebook page, Burnt Creek Archery is set to open in January of 2023. This will be an indoor archery range and will be located in Arrowhead Plaza. Makes...
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Bismarck Man’s Simple Goal – To Win A Trophy – Of Any Kind
There are so many of us that take things for granted, and believe me I'm bigtime guilty in this department. I came across yet another genuine, compelling, honest post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page, and this is one of the reasons why I love this group, because it can compel others in BisMan to open up and reach out. For the most part, those that wish to respond to posts are positive, let me just share this with you and see if you feel the same way I do:
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak
Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
Bismarck’s Perfect Proposal – An Emotional “Yes” Kicks Off Fireworks
If you were lucky enough to be at Municipal Ballpark this last Saturday night you were blessed to be a part of something that even Hollywood couldn't do better. Her name is Monica Blake, she has been with the Bismarck Larks for four seasons, in that span she also aided in the Bismarck Marathon, the Mandan Rodeo, and other community events. She's smart, experienced.. has tremendous people skills, and like 100% of all the people who work in the Bismarck Larks organization, she cares about her city. Unfortunately for us, she's moving to Minot.
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
It's not the end of the world, but it will push your patience.
Here’s How You Can Help & Honor North Dakota Veterans
The Western ND Honor Flight organization is planning another trip to Washington D.C.; they hope to take local veterans to different memorials built in their honor. This is something those behind the honor flight feel is very important to do for veterans at no cost. Help Raising Funds. The next...
Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality
First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
