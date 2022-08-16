ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled on what would've been his 37th birthday

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43J4tU_0hHzqGwQ00

Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would've been his 37th birthday.

The star is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

Monday's ceremony included touching speeches from members of the rapper's family, including his sister, father, grandmother and fiancée, actress Lauren London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWAhi_0hHzqGwQ00

Nipsey Hussle's family members pose for a photo as the rapper's Walk of Fame star was unveiled on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always known that Hussle was destined for greatness," said London. "Nip would've been honored by this moment."

London, who has been vocal about overcoming the stages of grief since Hussle's death, hopes the star will serve as a sign of hope to anyone who comes across it.

"So whenever you're in the city of angels, and you see this star, I hope that it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back, and for you to run your marathon until God says that it's finished," she said.

WATCH | Nipsey Hussle's fiancée Lauren London speaks at Walk of Fame ceremony

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always know that Hussle was destined for greatness," said London. "Nip would've been honored by this moment."

Hussle was fatally shot in front of his Marathon store on March 31, 2019.

Eric Ronald Holder was found guilty of his murder in July of this year.

Besides his musical accomplishments, Hussle has also received recognition for work in the community. He worked with the L.A. City Council on projects like Destination Crenshaw - a public works effort dedicated to art and the local businesses now well under construction.

Last week, L.A. officials dedicated a new Metro station in Hyde Park in his name, not far from where his Marathon clothing store was located.

"Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

WATCH | Moment when Nipsey Hussle's posthumous Walk of Fame star unveiled

THE MARATHON CONTINUES: Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would've been his 37th birthday, proving his legacy in the community is still strong in the city of L.A.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
132K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy