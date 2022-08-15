Read full article on original website
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Win Potosi Brewfest Tickets on the Good Morning Rodeo!
The Village of Potosi, Wisconsin, will be hopping with the 14th Annual Brewfest happening Saturday, August 27th, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Holiday Gardens Event Center. If you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you're still in luck because I'll give listeners a chance to win pairs of tickets starting Thursday on the Good Morning Rodeo. Listen and call in at 7:10 am for a chance to win with the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Question. I have five pairs of tickets to give away. Be caller #5 with the correct answer, and you'll win Brewfest passes. Hot Diggity, that's a prize package close to $100 in value!
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
Wings, Beer, Fireworks, and Rides at The 17th East Dubuque Wingfest
What could very well be East Dubuque's tastiest, most mouth-watering summer event is set for a return this Saturday, August 13th!. East Dubuque's Wingfest XVII kicks off this Saturday on Sinsinawa Avenue in Downtown East Dubuque. The annual event, sponsored by RT&T Enterprises and RT&T Repair this year, starts at noon and goes until 10pm.
Your Hassle Free Adventure Has Arrived with Midwest Bus Trips
There's something to be said for leaving the driving to someone else. But, while we're at it, how about the fuel, tolls, parking and insurance costs? Indeed it can be pretty luxurious to kick back and relax while being chauffeured. Perhaps it's why a company like Midwest Bus Trips comes...
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
The Best New Pizza… From A Gas Station!? You’re Dang Right!
For more than 35 years, Casey's has been perfecting their famous handmade pizza. In fact for several years, at the beginning of our marriage, my wife was one of those very pizza/donut makers at the store in Cascade, Iowa. I remember her telling me about how they made the dough from scratch each day. How they use loads of real mozzarella cheese, and hand cut their fresh veggies. I'll be honest I have always liked Casey's pizza. But what can I say, I'm an Iowa farm boy and it was always handy and easy to get in a pinch; say after a day bailing hay. And who cares if you can get it just steps away from the gas pumps at a convenience store. By the way...
One Dead After Fire In Mineral Point, WI
A women was found dead following a fire at an apartment building Saturday (8/13) in Mineral Point. A press release from Iowa County Emergency Management states that Mineral Point firefighters, police, and emergency medical services responded to 719 Fair Street, and arrived at around 3:30pm to find the remnants of a fire in one of the units. The apartment unit’s sprinkler system deployed and the fire was extinguished. Some surrounding units were damaged by water, leaving one person displaced. The one-story apartment building is a home to older adults. The apartment’s occupant was found dead in their bed. Officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire. Officials evacuated the building. No other apartments had fire damage, though a number did have water damage. The fire is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased person will not be released until family has been notified. More details to come as this story progresses.
Artisan Pizza of Galena Gets Ready to Roll
Recent surveys asked 1,000 Americans how much they like Pizza. The results won't likely surprise many people, with 98 percent saying they want Pizza. That's all to say, the new Galena shop, Artisan Pizza, may likely find a receptive audience for their authentic, handcrafted pies. The kitchen and shop are...
Apply Now For Dubuque’s City Life Program
The Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support has debuted a new program aimed at showing citizens about city operations and services. City Life is the City of Dubuque’s fun, free, and interactive experience of local government. By participating in City Life, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about City operations and services through presentations, tours, and conversations with neighbors.
JDIFF Brings The Halloween Parade Back To Dubuque
That's right my goblins and ghouls, and it's all thanks to the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival and Townsquare Media Dubuque!. Halloween is easily one of my favorite times of year and to go with it, the Dubuque Halloween Parade is back! In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event.
2nd Annual Roofs 4 Vets Benefit & Ride August 13th
We owe a lot to our veterans. Their bravery, dedication, and service commitment give us freedoms that no other country has. In fact, if not for our veterans, I wouldn't have the freedom of speech to write this article. Here's your chance to help a veteran. It's the 2nd annual...
