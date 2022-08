TRACY – In 25 years of covering high school football, few season openers have rivaled what took place Friday night at Kimball’s Don Nicholson Stadium. In a terrific matchup, the Tracy Bulldogs edged the hometown Jaguars 34-32. This matchup is becoming one of the best rivalries in the area. The game featured five lead changes,...

TRACY, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO