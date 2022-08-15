ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy

Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
98.7 The Bomb

The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears

We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It's Santa Fe Depot.

Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena

I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

A Broken, Beautiful World

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. Our fall read – Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, was sadly a no go for me, so I...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Animal Shelter and Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Part Ways

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, which has been located in the same building as the City of Amarillo’s animal shelter for decades, is parting ways with the shelter. The APHS “historically had overseen adoption, rescue and TNR for the City's municipal shelter,” according to a statement from the organization. The statement also notes that, as the city has taken over adoptions and trap-neuter-return, APHS restructured “to focus solely on rescue, foster and transport.”
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

A Feast For Fools: The Strange Tale of Grill Italia

Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Finally Some Good News We Can All Get Behind in Amarillo

It seems like a daily conversation. When did things get so expensive? It's next to impossible to leave the grocery store without spending at least one hundred dollars. That is just for the basic stuff you need. No luxuries. Of course, the gas prices have been crazy for a while....
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

