FOX Sports

Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 2-1

New York Mets (76-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Braves: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, leading the series 2-1. Atlanta is 72-47 overall and 39-23 in home games. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Sports
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Profar is being replaced in left field by Wil Myers versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 492 plate appearances this season, Profar has a .246 batting average with a .742 OPS, 12 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners try to keep win streak alive against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners (65-54, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (43-76, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
Daniel Young
Yardbarker

Red Sox LHP James Paxton (lat) has setback in rehab outing

Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton's rehab outing in the Florida Complex League ended after two batters on Thursday when he sustained a lat injury, according to multiple reports. Paxton hasn't pitched all season after Tommy John surgery and Thursday marked his first rehab assignment in hopes of pitching for...
BOSTON, MA

