ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

MASS MoCA Workers to Strike Amid Union Contract Negotiations

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMQtz_0hHzlH4k00

The approximately 100 unionized employees at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, will go on strike on August 19, the union announced on Monday.

The MASS MoCA staff voted to join Local 2110 UAW, which also represents museum workers at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney, and the Guggenheim, last summer. Since then, the unionized employees have been trying to bargain for their first union contract.

The union is hoping to obtain a minimum hourly rate of $18 for the first year of the contract, with increases in 2023 and 2024 that get the minimum “closer to $20 per hour” by the end of the contract, according to the announcement of the one-day strike. MASS MoCA’s current offer is a $16 per hour minimum with no guaranteed increases, the union said.

With two-thirds of the staff making $15.50 an hour, most of the Museum’s employees are living well below a living wage, according to MIT’s living wage calculator for Berkshire County, where MASS MoCA is located and where most of its employees live.

“Many of us live locally in North Adams. By raising hourly rates to something more livable, MASS MoCA would not only be supporting its employees, but helping lift the community,” said Isabel Twanmo, a box office representative who is on the union’s negotiating committee, said in a statement.

Maro Elliott, the manager of institutional giving and a member of the union’s negotiating committee, said in a statement that the hope with the new contract is to “create a more accessible, equitable, and just workplace.”

“While we respect our employees’ right to strike as a means of expressing their views, we are also disappointed in their decision, given the positive and collaborative environment that we have worked to foster during our collective bargaining process with the UAW,” a MASS MoCA representative wrote in an email to ARTnews .

The union is not just striking for better pay but in protest following what it has called a pattern of bad faith negotiating. The union has filed several unfair labor practice charges against MASS MoCA with the National Labor Relations Board, one of which was filed after the museum promised “additional raises” to certain employees if they convinced the union to lower its wage demands, according to the press release.

While MASS MoCA did not deny this in their emailed statement, the museum claimed to have been “negotiating in good faith with the UAW in order to reach a fair contract for both sides,” and that they have worked towards certain objectives “when their proposals have provided for a positive employee experience, and supported our museum culture of teamwork, collaboration, and excellence.”

“We’ve made significant progress towards reaching a contract and look forward to getting back to the bargaining table to continue our negotiations,” read the statement.

“Throughout months of bargaining, MASS MoCA’s representatives have been antagonistic toward our union, telling us the arts and artists come first. We all love MASS MoCA but we also have to live,” said union worker Maro Elliott in a statement.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNAW 94.7

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Planning Board Found in Violation of Open Meeting

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The attorney general's office has found that the Planning Board failed to comply with Open Meeting Law during its March meeting when it approved an outdoor cannabis grow facility by voice vote. The review stems from a complaint filed by City Councilors Jennifer Barbeau and...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Syracuse.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Adams diner owner saves choking woman

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
North Adams, MA
State
Massachusetts State
North Adams, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
wamc.org

Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate

The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sheriff candidates unload accusations at each other

Pittsfield — It was a full house at the Berkshire Athenaeum library as Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler debated candidate Alf Barbalunga on Monday, August 15.  The event, which was streamed live via YouTube and social media, was sponsored by Berkshire Community Television and the website iBerkshires. Panelists...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Local Union#New Museum#Labor Relations#Mass Moca Workers#Local 2110 Uaw#The Museum Of Modern Art#Mit
WRGB

Washington County employee accused of using county equipment for personal use

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — A Washington County employee was charged with grand larceny and government fraud charges, accused of using county equipment for personal use. 40-year-old Allan Burnham who is an employee of the county sewer district, is accused of using "issued equipment to obtain benefits over a course of time that resulted in a financial gain to himself.", according to investigators.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Q 105.7

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy