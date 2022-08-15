It’s not the first time they’ve seen each other since making it to the NFL, but it’s a cool postgame moment. The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts held joint practices this past week before taking place in the second week of preseason play. That meant that former Wolverine edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye were able to catch up now that they’re with their new respective teams.

