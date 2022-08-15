Read full article on original website
Related
orangefizz.net
Fizz Film Study: How Will Teams Counter Syracuse’s Run Game?
Everyone in the ACC knows the strength of the Syracuse football team is the run game. Sean Tucker is a bonafide stud, named to almost every award watch list before the start of the 2022 season. The SU single-season rushing record holder is practically guaranteed to be an NFL Draft selection after this season. Syracuse Athletics even has its own campaign for Tucker to win the Heisman.
orangefizz.net
Recent Preseason AP Poll Reveals a Brutal SU Schedule
If you can believe it, Syracuse football’s season opener is just over two weeks away. While we spent most of last summer dreading opening day after a 1-10 season, there’s some legitimate buzz surrounding this year’s SU squad. It’s bowl or bust for Dino Babers and company, but the newly-released AP Preseason poll shows that ‘Cuse’s road to the postseason won’t be easy.
Comments / 1