Everyone in the ACC knows the strength of the Syracuse football team is the run game. Sean Tucker is a bonafide stud, named to almost every award watch list before the start of the 2022 season. The SU single-season rushing record holder is practically guaranteed to be an NFL Draft selection after this season. Syracuse Athletics even has its own campaign for Tucker to win the Heisman.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO