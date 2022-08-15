Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident. Rock Island County court records show Steven Dexter Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are a Class 1 felony each punishable by four to 15 years in prison.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Police Arrest Two for Retail Theft
The Sterling Police say they made two arrests Tuesday night at 4115 E. Linconlway. Officers say they brought into custody 55-year-old Debbie Rockwell and 28-year-old Kenneth Rockwell, both of Rock Falls. The two were charged with Retail Theft. Debbie Rockwell was charged with two counts of Retail Theft. Both were...
KCJJ
Iowa City man taken into custody on criminal mischief charges
An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.
iheart.com
Victim, Suspect Identified in Muscatine County Murder
(Muscatine County, IA) -- The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is identifying the victim of a murder earlier this month. The sheriff's office says it received a tip on Monday, August 15th from a Florida police department about a potential murder at a home in rural Muscatine County near Montpelier. When officers arrived, they found 74 year-old Christine Briegel dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday
A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for unlawful possession of methamphetamine
GALESBURG, Ill. — A former Galesburg councilwoman was sentenced to serve about half a year in jail on a drug conviction over a year after her initial arrests. According to a news release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Lindsay Hillery, who formerly served as an alderwoman prior to her resignation, was sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on Aug. 8 following a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured.
KCJJ
Coralville man wanted for failure to appear for probation revocation arrested for OWI
A Coralville man wanted for failing to appear at his probation revocation hearing was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel of an automobile with the ignition in the on position. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Boston Way on a report...
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
KWQC
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
KCRG.com
8-year-old hospitalized after being bitten by dogs in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by two dogs while at the home of an acquaintance in Springville on Friday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s acquaintance was in another room when it happened. The sheriff’s office...
Comments / 1