Fox Corp. operates the only one of the four major U.S. broadcast networks that isn’t tied to a major direct-to-consumer subscription streaming play. The company also is the only one among its peers that has launched a dedicated Web3 and NFT division. Those two things are related, says Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “We have a competitive advantage in building a business on the blockchain,” he says. “We’re able to invest in that, instead of having a vertically integrated SVOD [subscription video-on-demand] service; we are not spending billions of dollars on content and focusing on churn.” Last year, Fox established Blockchain Creative...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO