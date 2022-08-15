ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

