Sand Hills Express
Child dies after suspected brain-eating amoeba infection in Nebraska, officials say
A child has died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri – or brain-eating amoeba – in Nebraska, health officials said Wednesday. If confirmed, it would be the first known death from it in the state. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that the...
Dove Hunting Season Opens September 1
With the annual dove season opener on September 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt. Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide from September 1 through October 30, 2022, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged, and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
