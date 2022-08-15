HURON — Beadle County Achievement Days was held Aug. 2-4, in the Nordby 4-H Exhibit Hall on the S.D. State Fair Grounds. 4-Hers showed both livestock and static exhibits and invited the public to take part in the fun with the “Open Class” Division. More than 37 entries were received in three categories: Art, Crafts and Photography; Horticulture; and Foods and Nutrition.

BEADLE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO