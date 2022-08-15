ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VPhQ_0hHziaXo00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Sun Products#Food Processing#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy