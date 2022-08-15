ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Phramalive.com

Axsome’s Auvelity becomes first FDA-approved oral NMDA for major depressive disorder

The FDA has approved Axsome Therapeutics‘ Auvelity for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults, making it the first and only oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist approved for this indication. Auvelity (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) is an extended-release tablet that uses the first new oral mechanism of action in...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound

FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound. Aug 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday.
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola

GENEVA, Aug 19 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had “revolutionized” the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer. The drugs – Regeneron’s Inmazeb...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Phramalive.com

High cholesterol, glucose and gum disease linked to Alzheimer’s

Researchers studying Alzheimer’s disease have published new studies supporting links between Alzheimer’s and other diseases, as well as potential risk factors for developing the disease later in life. Although the accumulation of two abnormal proteins in the brain, beta-amyloid and tau, are two of the primary culprits for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy