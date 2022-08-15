PFF predicts Raiders will have one of the worst offensive lines in NFL during 2022 season

The Raiders had a new starting right tackle in Week 1 of the preseason and that was seventh-round pick Thayer Munford from Ohio State. Alex Leatherwood didn’t see the field until the second half and neither player looked particularly great.

It’s a concern as the offensive line continues to look like the weakest unit on the team. But just how bad could that group be this season?

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he gave three bold predictions for the Raiders going into the 2022 season.

One of his predictions was that the Raiders would have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL during the 2022 season. Here is what Monson had to say about the unit going into the year:

“If there’s one thing that can sink the Raiders this season, it’s the offensive line, a group that ranks 29th heading into the season on paper. The offensive line provides the foundation for everything else on offense. As good as the Raiders are in terms of quarterback and skill position players, it could all be undermined if the offensive line is prohibitively bad. No lineman in the league allowed more pressures than Alex Leatherwood last season (67), and the Raiders ranked 24th in pass-blocking efficiency. This group needs multiple pleasant surprises to avoid being a problem.”

After what we have witnessed so far through two preseason games, it’s hard not to be concerned about the unit going into the season. They still haven’t found an answer at right tackle and the overall depth on the offensive line is less than ideal.

The Raiders are clearly hoping that the unit can improve as the season goes on and they are optimistic that it can happen considering their youth. However, the offensive line could be the thing holding them back from being a legit Super Bowl contender this season.