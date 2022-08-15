ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF predicts Raiders will have one of the worst offensive lines in NFL during 2022 season

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEaWg_0hHzhWvZ00

The Raiders had a new starting right tackle in Week 1 of the preseason and that was seventh-round pick Thayer Munford from Ohio State. Alex Leatherwood didn’t see the field until the second half and neither player looked particularly great.

It’s a concern as the offensive line continues to look like the weakest unit on the team. But just how bad could that group be this season?

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he gave three bold predictions for the Raiders going into the 2022 season.

One of his predictions was that the Raiders would have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL during the 2022 season. Here is what Monson had to say about the unit going into the year:

“If there’s one thing that can sink the Raiders this season, it’s the offensive line, a group that ranks 29th heading into the season on paper. The offensive line provides the foundation for everything else on offense. As good as the Raiders are in terms of quarterback and skill position players, it could all be undermined if the offensive line is prohibitively bad.

No lineman in the league allowed more pressures than Alex Leatherwood last season (67), and the Raiders ranked 24th in pass-blocking efficiency. This group needs multiple pleasant surprises to avoid being a problem.”

After what we have witnessed so far through two preseason games, it’s hard not to be concerned about the unit going into the season. They still haven’t found an answer at right tackle and the overall depth on the offensive line is less than ideal.

The Raiders are clearly hoping that the unit can improve as the season goes on and they are optimistic that it can happen considering their youth. However, the offensive line could be the thing holding them back from being a legit Super Bowl contender this season.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Pro Football Focus#The League#Pff#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Raiders live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 2 preseason battle on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first contest under his leadership, using a timeout in the last seconds to ice their kicker which resulted in a missed field goal. With rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson playing the whole game, and not many of Miami’s starters playing at all, it’s unclear how much of an indication that is for their future.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple players ejected after fight breaks out at Patriots-Panthers joint practice

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are meeting on Tuesday for a joint practice, and it didn’t take long for things to turn into a full-on Royal Rumble. Multiple players were kicked out of practice after a fight broke out on the field. A sideline play with Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson being tackled out of bounds led to some back-and-forth chatter before all hell broke loose.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy