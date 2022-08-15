Read full article on original website
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Top 7 U.S. Destinations Americans Are Traveling To This Fall
If you’re looking for adventure this fall, you may want to stick around in the U.S. According to website TravelOffPath.com, these seven U.S. locations will be popular with travelers this fall:. 7) Nashville, Tennessee. 6) Key West, Florida. 5) Lahaina, Hawaii. 4) Honolulu, Hawaii. 3) Orlando, Florida. 2) New...
New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
Reno Public Market taking shape to become a food destination for locals and travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Public Market is on track to open this fall. People associated with the largest property in Midtown recently confirmed the first round of vendors for its food hall, calling it “Food Truck Friday every day.”. The food hall, which is the centerpiece of...
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Hamilton Zanze Sells Las Vegas Asset
After a series of renovations, the firm sold the community for more than double what it paid. Hamilton Zanze has sold Alicante Apartments, a community in Las Vegas. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was sold to Sares Regis Group for $86.8 million. The firm purchased Alicante Apartments in February 2017 for $35.5 million.
Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral
Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up. After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said. The Bediamols […]
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Stock Announces new apartment community underway
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
