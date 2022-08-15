ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV
superhits1027.com

Top 7 U.S. Destinations Americans Are Traveling To This Fall

If you’re looking for adventure this fall, you may want to stick around in the U.S. According to website TravelOffPath.com, these seven U.S. locations will be popular with travelers this fall:. 7) Nashville, Tennessee. 6) Key West, Florida. 5) Lahaina, Hawaii. 4) Honolulu, Hawaii. 3) Orlando, Florida. 2) New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New short-term rental regulations raise concerns for homeowners searching for ways to earn added income

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local organization and some homeowners are voicing their concerns over changes to short-term rental regulations across Southern Nevada. New short-term rental regulations are now in place for the City of Las Vegas after changes were adopted on Wednesday. The new regulations include not allowing homeowners to rent out their entire […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

Hamilton Zanze Sells Las Vegas Asset

After a series of renovations, the firm sold the community for more than double what it paid. Hamilton Zanze has sold Alicante Apartments, a community in Las Vegas. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was sold to Sares Regis Group for $86.8 million. The firm purchased Alicante Apartments in February 2017 for $35.5 million.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WINKNEWS.com

Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral

Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
8 News Now

I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem. “The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.  The Bediamols […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
floridaweekly.com

Stock Announces new apartment community underway

Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, now underway. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just west of I-75 in Estero, is a pet-friendly community that will feature a total of 306 luxury apartments in six three-story buildings.
ESTERO, FL
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
marketplace.org

Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce

Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
TRUCKEE, CA

