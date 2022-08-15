ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPCwU_0hHzf39v00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for raping helpless teen girl

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall. Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in […]
ELMIRA, NY
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Sun Products#Food Processing#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
CANISTEO, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested for burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested over the weekend on several criminal charges after she broke into a home, according to the Elmira Police Department. Courtney Simmons, 25, was arrested on August 13, 2022. Elmira Police said that Simmons entered a home by pushing in an air conditioner that was placed in […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WETM 18 News

Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
WETM 18 News

35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months. According to New York State […]
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy