Leslie Norris Villarreal, 72, of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Narciso and Mary Villarreal. Growing up as a military brat, home was wherever the Air Force stationed his dad. In 1969 he followed in his dad’s footsteps and joined the United States Air Force. Over the next four years, he not only served in Vietnam, he also met the love of his life, Betty Marilyn. On May 8, 1971 they were married and started their life together. He continued to serve in the Air Force until 1973.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO