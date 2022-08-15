Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022
Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
niceville.com
WCSO: Man found with methamphetamine, heroin following dispute in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. – A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport yesterday after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he revealed a bag containing drugs hidden down his pants in his buttocks. According to a statement by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it responded to the Outpost RV...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
WCTV
UPDATE: Tallahassee man involved in 11-hour standoff failed to show up for trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man involved in a lengthy standoff with police Thursday was supposed to stand trial the same day on child molestation charges, but never showed up in court. Court records show 62-year-old Frank Copson was facing three felonies and was scheduled to stand trial on...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Agnes Brannon Taylor
Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama. Agnes was born on April 7, 1940 in Cottondale, Florida to Jesse and Maebell Holley Brannon. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Agnes worked as an Educator for 30 years at Cottondale High School. Of the Christian Faith, she was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. Agnes had a true servant’s heart and did special mission work from 1992-2007 for Campers on Mission. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
wtvy.com
Charges Cottonwood mayor faced in son’s shooting dismissed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The assault charge Cottonwood, Alabama’s mayor faced in the shooting of his son has been dismissed. Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick ruled there is overwhelming evidence that Mayor James Coachman’s actions were justified. His attorneys argued Tuesday that the mayor feared for his...
WCTV
New information: Multiple victims held at gunpoint during ATM robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details are coming to light in regards to an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. at the First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle North West and West Tharpe Street when two separate victims were allegedly held up by a man armed with a gun, said police.
waltonso.org
WALTON COUNTY CAR BURGLARY SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN BAY COUNTY, FACE CHARGES FROM MULTIPLE AGENCIES
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Burglary suspects who broke into a car while the victims enjoyed the beach have been arrested in Bay County. The burglary occurred sometime between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on August 15th on Seabreeze Trail in Inlet Beach. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and took two backpacks, a wallet, and a purse.
Search warrant in corruption case is sealed after firestorm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial search warrant affidavit in an ongoing corruption case involving local elected officials is no longer available on the federal court’s website. It has been sealed again. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini as examined corruption following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors […]
Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Andre Bivins Monday after Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in June. Bivins also received a 15-year sentence for attempted robbery. Bivins was part of a group of five people who […]
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
