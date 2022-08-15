Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama. Agnes was born on April 7, 1940 in Cottondale, Florida to Jesse and Maebell Holley Brannon. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Agnes worked as an Educator for 30 years at Cottondale High School. Of the Christian Faith, she was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. Agnes had a true servant’s heart and did special mission work from 1992-2007 for Campers on Mission. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

COTTONDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO