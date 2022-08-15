Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Police Arrest Two for Retail Theft
The Sterling Police say they made two arrests Tuesday night at 4115 E. Linconlway. Officers say they brought into custody 55-year-old Debbie Rockwell and 28-year-old Kenneth Rockwell, both of Rock Falls. The two were charged with Retail Theft. Debbie Rockwell was charged with two counts of Retail Theft. Both were...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
KCJJ
Iowa City man taken into custody on criminal mischief charges
An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.
iheart.com
Victim, Suspect Identified in Muscatine County Murder
(Muscatine County, IA) -- The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is identifying the victim of a murder earlier this month. The sheriff's office says it received a tip on Monday, August 15th from a Florida police department about a potential murder at a home in rural Muscatine County near Montpelier. When officers arrived, they found 74 year-old Christine Briegel dead at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday
A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly sending threatening text to ex-girlfriend
An Iowa City man faces a harassment charge after allegedly sending a threatening text message to his ex-girlfriend and mother to their child. The text reportedly was sent by 32-year-old Stephen Stampka of Western Road to the woman late Friday night last week. The text allegedly detailed several ways in which she would die and ways he wants to do it. They include slicing her up into “fat fat fat steaks and trying cannibalism one time”, and stoning her after nailing her to a cross.
kyoutv.com
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he was under the influence of methamphetamine and struck two squad cars during a chase in Davenport. Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of controlled substance violation, second-degree criminal...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
Man pointed pellet gun at Iowa officers before being fatally shot, police said
A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for unlawful possession of methamphetamine
GALESBURG, Ill. — A former Galesburg councilwoman was sentenced to serve about half a year in jail on a drug conviction over a year after her initial arrests. According to a news release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Lindsay Hillery, who formerly served as an alderwoman prior to her resignation, was sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on Aug. 8 following a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
kciiradio.com
More Charges Come in Against North Liberty Man
More charges have come in against thirty-three-year-old Dustin Roy Martin of North Liberty. He was arrested on August 11th in Riverside for 2nd-degree theft relating to a stolen automobile, one count of 3rd-degree theft, three counts of 5th-degree theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of prescription pills.
KCJJ
Coralville man wanted for failure to appear for probation revocation arrested for OWI
A Coralville man wanted for failing to appear at his probation revocation hearing was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel of an automobile with the ignition in the on position. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Boston Way on a report...
977wmoi.com
Woman Charged After Nearly 200 Dogs Rescued in Mercer County
A woman is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after nearly two-hundred dogs were rescued in rural Sherrard, Illinois. The Mercer County Animal Control rescued the canines Friday after receiving an animal welfare complaint. Deputies arrested Karen Plambeck and she was taken to the county jail, where she later posted bond.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly threatened to blow up UIHC arrested after pre-trial violation
An Iowa City man who allegedly threatened to blow up the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2020 has been taken into custody after reportedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. 29-year-old John Hankins faces a number of charges stemming from incidents in late September and early October. He was...
