Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Injured in Car/Semi Accident in Sac County
A driver was injured in a car vs semi collision in Sac County. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lane of Highway 20 west of county road N-28. 61-year-old Amy Trompeter of Hinton was traveling west on the highway in the outside lane, when a westbound semi in the inside lane merged into Trompeter's lane. The vehicle's collided, which caused Trompeter's vehicle to swerve across the highway, and it came to rest in the median.
kyoutv.com
Health officials investigate Nebraska child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) - Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Douglas County health officials said Wednesday that they suspect...
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $3,000 From Employer
A Carroll man accused of stealing more than $3,000 from his employer over the course of two months filed a guilty plea in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-three-year-old Cody Jonathan Wolfe was initially charged with second-degree theft and Iowa Lottery fraud, both class D felonies, after a Carroll Police Department investigation determined Wolfe had voided transactions between Feb. 1 and April 21 and pocketed customers’ payments. Authorities say he stole nearly $3,500 over the time he was employed at Sparky’s One Stop in the 1500 block of Plaza Drive. Wolfe was also seen on video surveillance stealing multiple lottery tickets during his shift. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, he pled guilty to the single theft charge and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The remaining charges would be dismissed after sentencing.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a deadly plane crash last month in Monona County may have happened when the pilot hit powerlines. The incident happened on July 30th near Ute, Iowa. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Brady Penner of Oklahoma died at the scene. Penner was spraying a field at the time of the crash.
1380kcim.com
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Arrested A Wall Lake Man For Substance Violation
A Wall Lake man was taken into custody last week (Thursday) following a controlled substance violation. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Braiden Ehlers was taken into custody following a search warrant for an apartment in the 400 block of Center Street in Wall Lake. Ehlers, the occupant of the apartment, was found inside, and authorities seized marijuana, scales, packaging materials, smoking devices, and a small amount of cash. Charges are pending at the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. The Lake View and Sac City Police Departments assisted in the investigation.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Elk-Point Jefferson football teams among Week 0 participants
SIOUX CITY — It’s game week already. Three area high school football teams — East, Elk-Point Jefferson and West — start their seasons Friday night, all on the road, hoping to start their 2022 campaigns off with a win. Two of the schools are metro schools,...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.-Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions® ticket for the Tuesday, August 16 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1 million. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s $82 million Mega Millions® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number itself. The ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #11, 1000 S 178th St., in Omaha. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions® draw were 33, 35, 41, 45, 51, Mega Ball 01, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
KEYC
Sioux City native sings National Anthem at Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low. Updated: 2 hours ago.
