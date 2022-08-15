ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Liana Robertson
4d ago

we can't have any statues.. if you do a Spaniard, the native American community gets angry, if you do native, it's cultural appropriation unless it's approved by the tribe itself, anything build more than fifty years ago is not woke.. my only objection would be that it represents drug culture that has been highlighted as a way to live and succeed.. something we have too much of in real life.

BillTiger
4d ago

Conservatives, or the unwoke, have so many whines and fears that I've been thinking about carrying cheese with me in my truck so I can offer them some to go with the whine.

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
Bob Odenkirk
Heisenberg
Vince Gilligan
Bryan Cranston
Aaron Paul
KRQE News 13

Props from Better Call Saul to be auctioned off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fans of Better Call Saul will now have a chance to get their hands on props used in the show. Starting Thursday, Propstore along with Sony Pictures Television announced an auction which will feature props from the shows six seasons. The props include clothing, water bottles, prop cell phones and more. Portions […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque closes Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced the closure of Coronado Park. The announcement was made at the park at 4 p.m. The city put up fencing to block off the now empty park grounds. The city also provided services to those in need at the park. There were...
rrobserver.com

Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico

Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico campus dorms see a jump in price

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there. Here...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico

Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
KRQE News 13

Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM

