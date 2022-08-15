Read full article on original website
Liana Robertson
4d ago
we can't have any statues.. if you do a Spaniard, the native American community gets angry, if you do native, it's cultural appropriation unless it's approved by the tribe itself, anything build more than fifty years ago is not woke.. my only objection would be that it represents drug culture that has been highlighted as a way to live and succeed.. something we have too much of in real life.
BillTiger
4d ago
Conservatives, or the unwoke, have so many whines and fears that I've been thinking about carrying cheese with me in my truck so I can offer them some to go with the whine.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the MosqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
nypressnews.com
‘Breaking Bad’ Statues Spark GOP Outrage in NM for Promoting ‘Meth Dealers’
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are forever enshrined in bronze in the city of Albuquerque — something conservatives there are up in arms about, claiming the statues glorify meth. Late last month, Mayor Tim Keller unveiled 2 statues to honor the ‘Breaking Bad’ stars — they’re now on display...
Official trailer released for Netlfix movie filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new trailer was released for a movie filmed right here in New Mexico, starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris. ‘End of the Road’ tells the story of a widowed woman who loses her job and moves her family cross-country to start a new life. But things take a turn when her family becomes […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
Props from Better Call Saul to be auctioned off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fans of Better Call Saul will now have a chance to get their hands on props used in the show. Starting Thursday, Propstore along with Sony Pictures Television announced an auction which will feature props from the shows six seasons. The props include clothing, water bottles, prop cell phones and more. Portions […]
How ‘Better Call Saul’ Created Kim Wexler Florida Life in Albuquerque
For Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to move to Florida, 'Better Call Saul' had to build Florida in Albuequerque, N.M. Here's how they did it with real locations and visual effects.
kunm.org
Native-led nonprofit may move in at site of 2014 murders, long-awaited memorial still possible
Eight years after the murders of two Indigenous men at a lot on Albuquerque’s westside, the city appears poised to make something meaningful of the site. Bella Davis (Yurok Tribe), Indigenous affairs reporter with New Mexico In Depth, spoke with KUNM about her reporting on what happened there and what’s to come.
BCSO investigating fatal rollover near University and Rio Bravo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a rollover that occurred Tuesday night near University and Rio Bravo. Officials have confirmed that one person died on the scene. All of northbound University is currently closed. No other information is available at this time.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico suffragette featured on newly released U.S. coin
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, people all across the country will have the chance to see a famous New Mexican woman’s face on a special edition quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Isabel Emilia Luna Otero-Warren, better known as Nina Otero-Warren, played a major role in the shaping of New Mexico during its early statehood.
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque closes Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced the closure of Coronado Park. The announcement was made at the park at 4 p.m. The city put up fencing to block off the now empty park grounds. The city also provided services to those in need at the park. There were...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico campus dorms see a jump in price
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation and rising housing costs are now making their way onto New Mexico’s college campuses. Both NMSU and UNM have increased housing prices for the year, but despite the change many students say it’s still better than what else is out there. Here...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp moratorium, Staying behind bars, Flood threat, FBI ‘Rust’ report, Fireflies in New Mexico
Tuesday’s Top Stories Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds murders, suspect’s arrest APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex Authorities search for man accused of sexual exploitation of a child Isaiah Chavez in a familiar spot with Lobo football Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order Albuquerque offers services to homeless […]
Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
