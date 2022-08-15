Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Agnes Brannon Taylor
Agnes Brannon Taylor, 82 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama. Agnes was born on April 7, 1940 in Cottondale, Florida to Jesse and Maebell Holley Brannon. A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Agnes worked as an Educator for 30 years at Cottondale High School. Of the Christian Faith, she was a faithful member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale. Agnes had a true servant’s heart and did special mission work from 1992-2007 for Campers on Mission. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Carol Jean Crays Heisler
Carol Jean Crays Heisler, 79 of Graceville, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Carol was born October 24, 1942, to the late Oscar Morton and Geraldine Swartz Crays. Carol loved being considered a Domestic Engineer. She was fun loving, enjoying time spent and making memories with her beloved husband and family. She was never hesitant to meeting the needs of others and always making sure they had what was needed. Carol was a charter member of both the Graceville Optimist Club and the Graceville Lioness Club. She was an active member of the Graceville Lions Club and the First Baptist Church of Graceville.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Leslie Norris Villarreal
Leslie Norris Villarreal, 72, of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Narciso and Mary Villarreal. Growing up as a military brat, home was wherever the Air Force stationed his dad. In 1969 he followed in his dad’s footsteps and joined the United States Air Force. Over the next four years, he not only served in Vietnam, he also met the love of his life, Betty Marilyn. On May 8, 1971 they were married and started their life together. He continued to serve in the Air Force until 1973.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 19, 2022
Bradley Miller: Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test – $10,000 bond, violation of state probation- no bond, hold for 10 days. Delvin Hill: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Andrews: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 18, 2022
Bradley Miller, 58, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence, refusal to submit to blood alcohol level test: Sneads Police Department. Delvin Hill, 43, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Andrews, 29, Monticello, Florida: Grand theft, criminal mischief over $1,000, trespassing on property other than...
Comments / 0