33585 WINDSWEPT DRIVE #7303 / The Peninsula, Millsboro. Opportunity knocks with this private Windswept condominium shaded by mature trees with distant views of the golf course and pond. Located in the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Why wait to build? Start enjoying the fabulous resort lifestyle of the Peninsula this year. This 2br/2full bath is 1,325 Heated/AC sq ft with a screened balcony, in unit laundry, a storage room and a covered parking space in the garage. A major upgrade is the completely new HVAC in 2018. This Sanibel model is in one of the eleven Windswept buildings and all feature elevators and storage and constructed by the national award-winning Schell Brothers. Nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans (3), and recessed lights throughout. The open floor plan features a living room anchored with a gas fireplace, wall mounted TV and flanked by two built in bookcases with storage. The kitchen features forty-two-inch-tall Maple cabinets with glass display cabinets and dove tail drawers. The kitchen counter tops are granite with GE Profile appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. The Sanibel model offers two large bedrooms with private baths. The luxury owner’s suite offers room for a sitting or desk area, two closets including one large walk-in closet. There is a nice sized foyer and generous coat closet. Off the foyer is the laundry room and utility room with the hot water heater and HVAC. Enjoy the private screened porch after a day of fun in the sun and the three swimming pools and bay beach. The Windswept buildings are adjoining the nature trails, butterfly garden and golf course. Relax at the Nature Center in the Marina Bay neighborhood. Here you will find a screened in pavilion with stone fireplace and picnic benches for gatherings. The Wildlife Observatory features boardwalks and a kayak launch with Indian River Bay access. The HOA also covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance. snow removal, trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, and 24-hour staffed security with a gated entrance. The Peninsula community is 800 acres on the Indian River Bay and offers world-class amenities. The clubhouse features a large restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, billiard room, private events room, wine room, men and women's lounges, pro shop, putting greens, driving range, bocce courts, and the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The adjacent Lakeside village features a fitness center, full spa, aerobics room, indoor, outdoor heated adult only pool, and a sandy beach wave pool, hot tubs, miniature golf course, pool side restaurant, game room, tennis, pickle-ball, and dog park. Relax on the private bay beach and enjoy kayaking, paddle board, or bring your boat to the floating day dock, pick up family and friends and explore the bay. Located just thirteen miles to historic Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Delaware boasts low real estate taxes (Less than $1,000 per year for this condominium) and no sales tax. All furnishings available as a separate bill of sale.

