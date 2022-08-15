This remarkably renovated ranch home is conveniently located in the Alston Court neighborhood of Crowfield Plantation. Stepping inside the brand-new front door of this beautiful home you will find the open floor plan highlights the clean & bright kitchen with new granite counters a spacious dining area and family room with vaulted ceilings. You'll discover fresh paint new fixtures & finishes and gorgeous new floors throughout. Down the hallway check out the updates in the lovely master suite plus two additional bedrooms and hallway bath. Just outside the back door you will find a patio and large fully fenced yard. Make your appointment to see this property today! $1 100 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.

3 DAYS AGO