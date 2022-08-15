ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston

As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

What to do for the week of August 17

Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest running short film exhibition and travel show, returns to Charleston Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. The film festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary of screening eclectic independently produced short films. Holy City Sinner founder Christen Senger will host the event, which is recommended for ages 16 and older. This year’s lineup features a blend of international hits, audience favorites and U.S. festival best of show winners from previous years.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wes Liston gets gritty with new LP

Wes Liston got his start playing music right here in Charleston, though born and raised in the upstate, under the mentoring of his neighbor Graham Whorley, a bona fide local legend and master of acoustic guitar/looping. According to Liston, this impactful partnership seems to have placed him firmly on the path.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
holycitysinner.com

Last Chance to Get Discounted Tickets to the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival on Saturday, August 27th

You can still purchase your tickets now at the discounted price of $10. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15. Children 12 and under are free. Attendees can upgrade to the VIP experience for $125 per person. These VIP tickets include one bucket of crab, complimentary food and beverage, private bathrooms, tented seating, and a VIP entrance to avoid the lines.
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek hosting free, outdoor movie night Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night? Join the City of Goose Creek Recreation Department as they host a free, outdoor movie night on Aug. 20 at Carnes Crossroads. Grab your lawn chairs and get ready to watch the 1993 classic, “The Sandlot.” Food trucks will be on-site […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Renowned Summerville author honored at Christian film festival

Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm’s triumphant journey of reuniting with her granddaughter after three decades received a rousing response at the Christian Family Film Festival from Aug. 5-7 in Ellington, New York, as the Summerville resident was the recipient of multiple awards for her showing of “Where’s Stephanie?”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In South Carolina

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Why bees are key in the Lowcountry

Apiculture, or beekeeping, plays an important role in the Lowcountry’s rich agricultural industry for its help in natural growth and production for local farms. Bees are easier to transport than other pollinators, such as butterflies or moths, allowing beekeepers to move hives and colonies to areas in need of pollination. “Honey bees are the most important of the pollinators because they are very efficient pollinators and they’re also manageable,” said Ben Powell, program coordinator for Clemson’s apiculture and pollinator at the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find a bargain on National Thrift Shop Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the price of just about everything going up, many shoppers are turning to bargain hunting to keep up with the latest trends. According to a recent report by online consignment store ThredUp, 80% of consumers say they’re buying the same or more secondhand apparel items as they grapple with inflation. In […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

220 Alston Circle, Goose Creek, SC 29445

This remarkably renovated ranch home is conveniently located in the Alston Court neighborhood of Crowfield Plantation. Stepping inside the brand-new front door of this beautiful home you will find the open floor plan highlights the clean & bright kitchen with new granite counters a spacious dining area and family room with vaulted ceilings. You'll discover fresh paint new fixtures & finishes and gorgeous new floors throughout. Down the hallway check out the updates in the lovely master suite plus two additional bedrooms and hallway bath. Just outside the back door you will find a patio and large fully fenced yard. Make your appointment to see this property today! $1 100 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weigh in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire

Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
CHARLESTON, SC

