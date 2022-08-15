Read full article on original website
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
WATCH: Josh Heupel pits himself, Vols Football vs Tony Vitello, Vols Baseball
Last fall, football scored 511 points. This past baseball season, Tennessee baseball scored 613 runs. As the 2022 football season comes around the corner, Josh Heupel is preparing to out-score Tony Vitello — and he made a crystal clear prediction for who’ll win during an appearance on “Always College Football” with Greg McElroy.
Tennessee Vols look for more wins in Heupel’s 2nd season
The Tennessee Volunteers say they know what they’re doing and exactly what they want out of coach Josh Heupel’s second season. What they want is more wins — and Heupel believes they know how to reach that goal. “There is great trust and belief in what we...
Paul Finebaum Is Calling For A Blockbuster Coaching Change
Few college basketball coaches, if any at this point, are more synonymous with their school than John Calipari is with Kentucky. The longtime college basketball coach has been with the Wildcats for more than a decade, leading the program to a national championship back in 2012. But is it time...
UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee
One of North Carolina's top 2023 prospects announced his commitment to the Volunteers on Tuesday
