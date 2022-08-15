Read full article on original website
Mayor-President Guillory, Wife Jamie Address Rumors, Rehab & More in Candid Sit-Down Interview with KLFY
Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back in town and has hit the ground running after a 21-day stint in rehab. Guillory made the decision to check himself into the rehab program after realizing he may have had an unhealthy dependency on alcohol that was beginning to affect his personal relationships—more specifically, his home life.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Josh Guillory on Injured Officer’s Medical Bills ‘Out of Pocket? Hell No. Hell Hath No Fury’
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory called the Walton & Johnson Show this morning to talk about the mounting medical bills for injured Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas saying "As far as out of pocket? Hell no. Hell hath no fury..." While working off-duty detail, Rozas was in a situation where a...
Former Lafayette Parish School Superintendent waiting for $700K payment
Former Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent says he is still waiting for his $700K payment, five years after winning a lawsuit against the school district.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
NIPD investigating hostage situation
The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a hostage situation on Lawrence Street. The suspect has turned himself in and no one
Family of Injured Officer Asking for Prayers as Latest Update on His Condition Provided via GoFundMe Page
The officer who sustained significant injuries after being run over and dragged by a vehicle this past weekend has been identified. Officer Brian Rozas has been with the Lafayette Police Department for the last two years and has spent much of his career in law enforcement, serving the public through different agencies and municipalities...
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana audiologist’s thoughts on FDA’s approval to sell hearing aids over the counter
Baton Rouge – The FDA has approved the sale of hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss to be sold without a prescription beginning mid-October. LSU Health New Orleans Assistant Professor of Audiology Megan Guidry said the big question is how will individuals know just how bad their hearing is?
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Widow of murdered “Good Samaritan” speaks out about finally getting justice 5 years later
For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband's murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
Human umbilical cord found in baggage at Louisiana airport
Airport officials in New Orleans found a Spirit Airlines passenger traveling with a human umbilical cord in their luggage.
