Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU

This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

