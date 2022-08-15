Read full article on original website
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Two Alabama players named to Polynesian CFB Player of the Year Watch List
Two Alabama players, Cameron Latu and Henry To’oto’o were named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. Altogether, the list is composed of 85 different players from various FBS schools across the country. If one of the two Alabama players were to win, it...
Bowles Addresses Whether He’s ‘Worried’ About Tom Brady Situation
The Buccaneers coach previously stated the superstar QB is expected to return from his excused absence following the team’s second preseason game.
Ruoff Joins WVU Staff as Graduate Assistant
Former West Virginia guard Alex Ruoff returns to Morgantown as a graduate assistant
