Read full article on original website
Related
Brett Favre’s Daughter Transfers to LSU to Play Beach Volleyball
The LSU beach volleyball team got a pretty big transfer on Thursday and her last name is very recognizable. The school has announced that Breleigh Favre has joined the beach volleyball program from Southern Mississippi as a graduate transfer. Of course, you probably guessed that Breleigh is the daughter of...
How to Watch and Listen to Saints/Packers Game in Lafayette
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will square off in a preseason game tonight in Wisconsin. Both teams come into the game 0-1 in the preseason. The Saints fell 17-13 to the Texans in Houston for their preseason opener last week while the Packers lost 28-21 to the 49ers on the road.
Coach Desormeaux on QB Battle, Andre Jones, Team Health & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football will wrap up fall camp at the end of this week. With kick off 17 days away, coach Michael Desormeaux still has roster questions that must be answered. Head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, opening up about the starting quarterback competition...
Baton Rouge Mom Wins Groceries for a Year on the Food Network
We love it when people from Louisiana represent our state and put us in a good spotlight; that is what these two ladies are doing. Katie Sample is a graduate of LSU, a speech pathologist, and can now say she is a famous TV celebrity. Suzanne Duplantis is an author...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Lafayette (and nearby areas) certainly has no shortage of Mexican restaurants. Per capita, the Lafayette area has more Mexican restaurants per square mile than most cities two to three the size. And there are new ones opening regularly. Most do a great job, after all, with all the competition you better know how to serve a great burrito and margarita. But let's face it, some Mexican restaurants in Lafayette and surrounding areas do a better job than others. So, which ones are the best?
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
RELATED PEOPLE
Tokyo Japan Announces Expansion into Youngsville
One of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants is expanding into Youngsville. Tokyo Japan is opening its 5th location in Youngsville. Tokyo Japan currently has other locations in Jennings, Crowley, Abbeville, and Carencro. However, this new location will be opening up in Sugar Mill Pond. The new location will be 4,500 square...
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Mayor-President Guillory, Wife Jamie Address Rumors, Rehab & More in Candid Sit-Down Interview with KLFY
Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back in town and has hit the ground running after a 21-day stint in rehab. Guillory made the decision to check himself into the rehab program after realizing he may have had an unhealthy dependency on alcohol that was beginning to affect his personal relationships—more specifically, his home life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business
(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
REPORT – Lafayette Police Department Investigating Shots Fired Call Near Cajun Field
Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department is reportedly investigating the call. See the report from...
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
Moncus Park to Host New Fall Event—Autumn in the Oaks
Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos. This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family. Autumn...
Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge
A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
EatLafayette – Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store
The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0