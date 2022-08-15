ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette

Lafayette (and nearby areas) certainly has no shortage of Mexican restaurants. Per capita, the Lafayette area has more Mexican restaurants per square mile than most cities two to three the size. And there are new ones opening regularly. Most do a great job, after all, with all the competition you better know how to serve a great burrito and margarita. But let's face it, some Mexican restaurants in Lafayette and surrounding areas do a better job than others. So, which ones are the best?
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Tokyo Japan Announces Expansion into Youngsville

One of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants is expanding into Youngsville. Tokyo Japan is opening its 5th location in Youngsville. Tokyo Japan currently has other locations in Jennings, Crowley, Abbeville, and Carencro. However, this new location will be opening up in Sugar Mill Pond. The new location will be 4,500 square...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business

(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy

Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go

The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge

A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

EatLafayette – Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store

The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
