prestigeonline.com

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation

7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Time Out Global

The best hotels in America

Offering comfortable amenities and incredible perks, these are the best hotels in America for a vacation or staycation. The best hotels in America feature the most over the top hotel perks and services that go above and beyond the guests’ expectations. Offering incredible perks and comfortable amenities, these hotels boast awe-inspiring décor, stellar views and plush rooms. Take a vacation or a staycation at the premises below and return home feeling refreshed, relaxed and pampered. Prefer to select your destination before finding a hotel? Browse through the best vacations in America or choose one of the most romantic getaways in America.
FodorsTravel

13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation

What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
disneydining.com

The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts

Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans’ French Quarter, New York’s Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
Hungry Hong Kong

Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
Variety

Must-Visit Luxe Getaways Perfect for Post-Emmys Relaxation

The Emmys are right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to book that vacation to kick back, relax and unwind. With the Creative Arts Emmys falling on Labor Day weekend and the Telluride, Venice and Toronto film festivals bunching up in early September, it’s time to focus on you. Whether looking for a fun family getaway, a quiet romantic trip or maybe a solo adventure on a budget, here are some suggestions for seamless booking in the U.S. and abroad. Alkera SHOAL BAY, ANGUILLA Want to splurge on an exotic group getaway? While the flight is only seven hours from New York,...
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Elle

ELLE Escapes: Santorini

I’m not at all ashamed to admit that Mamma Mia was one of my favorite movies in high school. The beach parties. The crystal clear water. That romantic island energy. It was all so dreamy. Once it became safe to travel again, there was only one place I wanted to be: on a beach in Greece having fun—and feeling like a number one.
ceoworld.biz

Top Resorts In Canada

Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
