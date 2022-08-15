Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Living on a cruise ship just became a real option thanks to a new 'residential' cruise line
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year. Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, enjoying year-round indulgence … could there be anything better?. Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet and Vineyard Vines Tote Bag Debut
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The elegance of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is captured in two new items now available at Curiouser Clothiers. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet – $14.99. Mickey and Minnie take in...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
The best hotels in America
Offering comfortable amenities and incredible perks, these are the best hotels in America for a vacation or staycation. The best hotels in America feature the most over the top hotel perks and services that go above and beyond the guests’ expectations. Offering incredible perks and comfortable amenities, these hotels boast awe-inspiring décor, stellar views and plush rooms. Take a vacation or a staycation at the premises below and return home feeling refreshed, relaxed and pampered. Prefer to select your destination before finding a hotel? Browse through the best vacations in America or choose one of the most romantic getaways in America.
FodorsTravel
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
disneydining.com
The Best Cocktails at Disney Resorts
Each Disney Resort throughout Walt Disney World features its own wonderful theming that completely immerses Guests and transports them to a bygone era of Victorian elegance, the South Pacific, New Orleans’ French Quarter, New York’s Saratoga Springs, the African savannah, and other beautiful locations. With so many wonderful...
Barceló Bávaro Palace All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana
Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this resort. Set at the heart of stunning Punta Cana, on the popular Playa Bavaro, Barcelo is a sprawling five star all inclusive resort ideal for the family traveller. Boasting a plethora of room categories, two waterparks, a variety of refreshing swimming pools, and prime beachfront location you’ll find all you need and more for a trip to remember.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Surround Universal’s Islands of Adventure Exit for Refurbishment
Part of the Universal’s Islands of Adventure exit is being refurbished and is now surrounded by construction walls. There are potted plants along the brown walls. The walls are decorated with Port of Entry-themed posters. This one features a plane ostensibly flying to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This...
Must-Visit Luxe Getaways Perfect for Post-Emmys Relaxation
The Emmys are right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to book that vacation to kick back, relax and unwind. With the Creative Arts Emmys falling on Labor Day weekend and the Telluride, Venice and Toronto film festivals bunching up in early September, it’s time to focus on you. Whether looking for a fun family getaway, a quiet romantic trip or maybe a solo adventure on a budget, here are some suggestions for seamless booking in the U.S. and abroad. Alkera SHOAL BAY, ANGUILLA Want to splurge on an exotic group getaway? While the flight is only seven hours from New York,...
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
tripsavvy.com
Ritz-Carlton Has Moved From Land to Sea With Its New Luxury Yacht Collection
If you love the Ritz-Carlton on land, you might like it even more on the water. The luxury hotel brand’s new yacht, the Evrima, is slated to set sail on Oct. 15 and will journey from Spain to France. The first voyage will leave from Barcelona and take guests to ports in Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, and Antibes before disembarking in Nice.
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Santorini
I’m not at all ashamed to admit that Mamma Mia was one of my favorite movies in high school. The beach parties. The crystal clear water. That romantic island energy. It was all so dreamy. Once it became safe to travel again, there was only one place I wanted to be: on a beach in Greece having fun—and feeling like a number one.
ceoworld.biz
Top Resorts In Canada
Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
Comments / 0