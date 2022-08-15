ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) — Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company announced Friday that it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages after diluted cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. The solution is used on food processing equipment.

The company discovered the issue after several people complained about the taste of the product.

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after baby’s death

The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation. Anyone with the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it where they bought it for a refund.

The following Capri Sun products are subject to recall:

People can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

