ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

BSU volleyball players help lead Team USA to bronze; Plitt's perfect in preseason debut

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ouqm6_0hHzXKI900

Correction: The original article misspelled a pair of names in the section discussing a pair of hole-in-ones at Crestview. Donnie Batt hit a hole-in-one and one of his witnesses were Kim Batt. We regret the error.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Ball State men's volleyball players, Quinn Isaacson and Kaleb Jenness, helped Team USA win a bronze medal at the Pan American Cup.

The U.S. men's team defeated Chile 3-1 (25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10) and ended the tournament with a 3-3 record. Cuba defeated Canada for the gold.

"I'm proud of my team and the ability to come back after a really tough match last night against Canada," U.S. head coach Andy Read said in a press release . "To respond like that today against a very resilient Chilean team, I'm really happy."

Isaacson, serving as the team's starting setter, led the squad to a .463 hitting percentage. The U.S. men outhit Chile 56-42. Isaacson also recorded four digs, two aces and two blocks. Jenness, who will be returning to Ball State next season, played in the third and fourth sets.

More: Around volleyball since birth, how BSU's Quinn Isaacson made the U.S. Men's National Team

Here's what else happened this past week (Aug. 9-14) in East Central Indiana high school, collegiate and professional athletics:

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Drew Plitt's perfect in NFL preseason debut with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt made the most of his NFL preseason debut with the Cincinnati Bengals , obtaining a perfect quarterback rating and throwing his first professional touchdown in the process.

Plitt went 6-for-6 on a drive for 76 yards and threw a dime on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Pryor. Plitt also had seven rushing yards. After the score, Plitt, who was all smiles, ran over to get the game ball. Talking to the media after, the Ohio native said the moment was "unbelievable."

High school girls golf

Winchester defeated Knightstown, Union City

Winchester shot a 224 to defeat both Knightstown and Union City. The Golden Falcons were led by Morgan Lawrence, who shot a 49.

Daleville beats Shenandoah, Tri

Daleville, which shot a 198, took down Shenandoah (226) and Tri in a three-way meet. The Broncos were led by Ava Capes and Kaitie Denney, who each shot 48, and Addy Gick, who shot a 49.

Blue River tops Elwood

Blue River defeated Elwood 202-214. The Vikings were led by medalist Maci Chamberlin, who shot a 39.

Shenandoah tops New Castle

Shenandoah defeated New Castle 219-220. The Raiders were led by Carly Chandler (48) and Ryleigh Flynn (51).

Delta tops Wes-Del

Delta defeated Wes-Del 187-242. The Eagles were led by medalist Belle Brown (45). The Warriors were led by Lauren Cox (52).

Winchester tops Tri

Winchester defeated Tri with a team score of 222. The Golden Falcons were led by Ruthie Rose, who shot a 49.

Shenandoah beats Hagerstown

Shenandoah defeated Hagerstown 218-238. The Raiders were led by Carly Chandler's 46.

Daleville shoots a 186 against Mississinewa

Daleville shot a 186 against Mississinewa, which only had three players. The Broncos were led by Ava Capes (42), Addy Gick (45) and Kaitie Denney (46).

Homestead beats Yorktown

Yorktown lost to Homestead 155-207. The Tigers were led by Kayleigh Agugliaro, who shot a 46.

Shenandoah, Winchester, Union, Monroe Central in Shenandoah Invitational, 8 a.m.;

Frankton won the Shenandoah Invitational with a 377. Shenandoah, which shot a 417, finished fifth. The Raiders were led by Carly Chandler's 83. Winchester, which was led by Morgan Lawrence (95), finished sixth with a 422.

High school cross-country

Wapahani competes in Valley Cross Kickoff

Wapahani competed in the Valley Cross Kickoff at the LaVern Gibson Championship cross-country course. The Raiders finished 19th and 27th in the boys and girls races, respectively.

In the boys' event, Wapahani was led by Nick Cook, who finished 31st with a 17:08. Kendyl Thrasher finished 26th in the girls' race with a 21:05.

Several schools compete in Blue River Earlybird Invitational

Blue River, Blackford, Shenandoah and Union competed in the Blue River Earlybird Invitational. Blackford, which scored 40 points, won the girls races while Northeastern (24) won the boys race.

Blackford's Donavan Osborn (seventh, 18:33) and Keaton Walker (19:15), Blue River's Gabe Sayre (10th, 18:55) and Zach Crull (13th, 19:08) along with Shenandoah's Kenyan Troxel (14th, 19:13) were the local athletes who finished in the top-15 of the boys race.

In the girls race, Blue River's Charlee Gibson (second, 20:57), Blackford's Allison Clamme (fourth, 22:15) and Chloe Wicker (eighth, 23:10) and Union's Lilly Pierce (fifth, 22:45) finished in the top-10.

Muncie Central finishes fourth a Fort Wayne Snider Hokum Karem

Muncie Central finished fourth in its first invitational of the year and had six runners — three boys, three girls — finish in the top-25.

High school boys tennis

New Castle tops Alexandria, Jay County

New Castle swept Alexandria and Jay County 5-0. The Trojans were led by Trent Alfrey (6-1, 6-0; 6-1, 6-2), Sam Underhill (6-0, 6-1; 6-1, 6-4) and Vincent Farris (5-7, 6-2, 10-5; 6-0, 6-4) in singles. Doubles play saw Leo Underhill/Caden Blackford (6-1, 6-2) and Braylon Cornwell/Jake Jenkins (7-5, 6-0) win against Alexandria and Leo Underhill/Matt Hastings (6-0, 6-0) and Braylon Cornwell/Caden Blackford (6-1, 6-2) win versus Jay County.

High school volleyball

Wapahani goes 2-2 at Crown Point Invitational

Wapahani started the season 2-2 at the Crown Point Invitational, beating Lake Central 2-0 and Illiana Christian 2-0 while falling to Cathedral (2-1) and Brownsburg (2-0). Wapahani's Camryn Wise recorded her 1,000th career kills.

Blue River opens season with pair of wins

Blue River kicked off its 2022 campaign with a pair of dominating sweeps over Randolph Southern and Knightstown.

Monroe Central falls to Elwood

Monroe Central was swept by Elwood 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 28-26).

Blackford goes 0-2 at Peru Invitational

Blackford opened the season with a pair of 2-1 losses to Peru (23-25, 25-13, 15-11) and LaVille (26-24, 18-25, 15-12).

Ball State softball names Jordan McNary as assistant coach

Jordan McNary is joining the Ball State softball coaching staff as an assistant, according to a release. Last season, McNary was an assistant at Morehead State, working with outfielders, baserunners and slappers in addition to serving as the recruiting coordinator.

"I am thrilled to have Coach McNary on staff here at Ball State," said BSU head coach Lacy Schurr in a release. "She has a tremendous drive and will to succeed, which she has demonstrated throughout her coaching and playing career. Jordan's experience in the outfield and with the short game will be an asset to our program."

"I want to thank Coach Schurr and Ball State University for the opportunity and welcoming me into the family," McNary said in a release. "I'm very excited to get on campus to connect with our student-athletes and share my knowledge. The culture that has been built with the softball program is nothing shy of passionate, hardworking, and competitive. I can't wait to contribute and grow here."

A 2017 Louisville graduate, where she was a three-year starter, McNary previously worked for the Louisville Lady Sluggers, organizing and directing practices and games for the 18U team. She was also previously a volunteer assistant at Ballard High School (2017-19) and an assistant at both Asbury University (2019-20) and Eastern High School (2021).

Ball State football selects Aaron Ingram as recruiting, personnel specialist

Ball State football coach Mike Neu announced Aaron Ingram as the program's recruiting and personnel specialist. Ingram served as an offensive assistant following the 2021 season.

"I'm excited to have Aaron Ingram join our staff in a full-time capacity after volunteering for the last six months," Neu said in a release . "He's got an unbelievable background running USA Football and brings great experience in the college world as a coach. It's going to be great to have him be part of our family here, and I love his work ethic and his energy. He's going to be a great asset to our program."

Ingram, who played quarterback, defensive back and kick returner at Cal State Hayward (1993-94) has had many stops in his career. He previously spent seven seasons at the general manager of the United States National team through USA Football, helping recruit and develop 24 current NFL players. He was an offensive assistant at Nevada (2014-15), running backs and recruiting coordinator at Sacramento State and spent time in coaching and recruiting at Fresno City College (1999-2001), San Jose City College (2002-03) and Foothill College (2004-06).

A pair of hole-in-ones reported at Crestview

Friday, Aug. 12 had a pair of hole-in-ones reported at Crestview Golf Club.

Larry Fisher hit a hole-in-one on the 14th hole with a 5-wood from 140 yards out. Witnesses were Mike Brown, Rick Wills and Brad Greene.

In addition, Donnie Batt hit a hole-in-one on the sixth hole with a 7-iron from 145 yards out. Witnesses were Kim Batt, Robert Vance and Sandy Vance.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @ rgeneraljr .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: BSU volleyball players help lead Team USA to bronze; Plitt's perfect in preseason debut

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Hagerstown gets win in their 1st game of Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket. The team from Indiana and Great Lakes Region champions took on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with […]
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WTHR

Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut. Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
foxlexington.com

Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankton, IN
Muncie, IN
Sports
City
Elwood, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Tigers Varsity wins in a thrilling 5 set match against Speedway!

Tigers Varsity volleyball started their season Tuesday night on the road at Speedway. The Tigers started off the first 2 sets slow, but found their rhythm going into set 3. The Tigers had 8 aces on the night, led by Braner and Ottinger, each with 3. The Tigers were a force at the net with 29 blocks. The Tigers were led in blocks by Sperry with 11 blocks and Starkey with 8 blocks. The Tigers had 49 kills on the night, led by Starkey with 15 kills, and Barr with 12 kills. Tiger offense was led by A. Albea and Butler. A. Albea had 14 assists with Butler having 23 on the match. Tiger defense was strong in the backcourt too, with 67 digs on the match, led by C. Albea who had 19 digs and A. Albea who had 11 digs. The Tigers passed a 1.89 on the night, led by Ottinger who passed a 2.05 and C. Albea who passed a 1.92. All players on the varsity roster worked as a unit to come back for the big win to start off the season.
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Team Usa#Volleyball Players#Ball State University#Chilean#Bsu#The Pan American Cup
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Man injured in fall during Lucas Oil Stadium concert

INDIANAPOLIS — Paramedics responded to an apparent accidental fall during a concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The incident reportedly happened as Motley Crue took the stage as part of the show that also featured Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. According to a witness, a man fell from an upper level into the seats below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Governor Holcomb Recognizes Delaware County Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers awarded 47 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half-Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state. Delaware County businesses are highlighted in yellow below.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
AOL Corp

The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops. On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for September. The calculation shows...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Taurus Tool is Growing in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN – Thanks to the company’s name, the officers and employees of Taurus Tool and Engineering say that their unofficial motto is, “We’re no bull when it comes to quality.”. Company president and co-owner Jim McDonald noted that the tool-making company, which offers contract...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy