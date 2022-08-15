Erin L. Thompson, an art crime professor at City University of New York, has taken to Twitter to challenge the Metropolitan Museum of Art on its claim this week that the Met independently determined certain Nepalese items in its collection were stolen and should be repatriated. In a Twitter thread, Thompson alleges that what the Met claims as its “recent museum research” into antiquities from Nepal is attributed to books that are decades old, and that other organizations, like Lost Arts of Nepal, had actually being doing the leg work that the Met laid claim to in their press release this week. The Daily Beast reached out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for comment. Read it at Twitter

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO