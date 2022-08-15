ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle

On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
CUNY Professor Calls Out Met Museum Over Stolen Sculptures

Erin L. Thompson, an art crime professor at City University of New York, has taken to Twitter to challenge the Metropolitan Museum of Art on its claim this week that the Met independently determined certain Nepalese items in its collection were stolen and should be repatriated. In a Twitter thread, Thompson alleges that what the Met claims as its “recent museum research” into antiquities from Nepal is attributed to books that are decades old, and that other organizations, like Lost Arts of Nepal, had actually being doing the leg work that the Met laid claim to in their press release this week. The Daily Beast reached out to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for comment. Read it at Twitter
