$20,000 reward offered for information on double murder in Compton

 4 days ago

Family members and homicide detectives gathered Friday morning to announce a $20,000 reward in exchange for information on a double murder that took place November 2021 in Compton.

"Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help for information that may lead to the identification of the persons responsible for this murder," said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At about 1 a.m. on November 14, 2021, 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco were in their car at a street take-over near the intersection of Pine Avenue and Bullis Road. Detectives said as officers approached the scene to break up the take-over, they heard gun shots. They said they found Menchaca and Orozco shot multiple times at close range.

"We've pursued every angle we could think of," said Sgt. Michael Austin of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "We have no reason to believe either victim in this case was a member of a gang or had any affiliations with any gangs."

Detectives said they've hit a road block in the investigation, saying of the 200 to 300 people present at the street take-over, no one has come forward. Now, family members of both victims plead for the public's help to find who did this to their sons.

"They destroyed two homes, not only one," said Silvia Rosales in Spanish, Juan Orozco's mother. "Please speak up, speak up. They've destroyed me. I'm empty. I'm left with a void."

"If the public could help me, us, to give us information about what happened to my son- Javier, on November 14 last year," said Hermelinda Menchaca in Spanish, Javier Menchaca's mother.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's at 323-890-5500.

