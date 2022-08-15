Read full article on original website
Tips Sought in Stolen Boat Case
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a stolen boat. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, sometime between August 8th and August 14th unknown suspect(s) entered a property in the 3000 Blk of N Lightville Road and stole a pontoon boat from the property.
Truck Crashes Near Salina
A truck driver from Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez was driving a 2013 International truck. He was headed north on I 135 in the right lane.
Drug and Battery Charges
An expired tag on a pickup leads to the arrest of the truck’s passenger on Wednesday night. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 11pm Wednesday an officer stopped a 1997 Ram 1500 truck in the 300 block of N. 12th Street for operating with an expired plate. A backup K-9 unit arrived on scene as well and the dog indicated there were illegal drugs in the truck.
Torch the Mortgage
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church members plan to gather outside of their place of worship Saturday for a ceremony marking the end of both a challenging and blessed era. For the second time in the church’s 143-year history, leaders will burn a replica of a mortgage document, in celebration of their latest house of God being paid off.
Fieldhouse Fall Walk-In Activities
The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors for adult “drop in” sports and activities. The facility is open each weekday for public use. The adult drop-in program will be held Monday – Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at the fieldhouse. Activity space will be available for:
New Faces at Old Mill Museum
One of the region’s most historic attractions has hired what the organization says is two critical new positions, essential for the Old Mill Museum’s growth and development. According to Lindsborg’s Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, they have hired Caroline de Filippis as Community Development Director and Adam...
App Helps Saline County Businesses, Customers
Saline County shoppers are finding rewards close to home with the Choose Saline County app. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes tells KSAL News that the new loyalty program recycles funds from the American Rescue Plan back to local businesses after customers use the app and collect stars to redeem savings.
Algae Prompts 14 Health Advisories
Toxic blue green algae has prompted state health officials to issue public health advisories for 13 different bodies of water across the state, including a pond at a Salina park. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or...
Boil Water Advisory For Sundowner West
A boil water advisory was issued Thursday evening for a mobile home park located west of Salina. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County. Customers should observe the...
Healthy Workplace Roundtable Planned
The Saline County Health Department is planning to host a Healthy Workplace Roundtable designed for HR representatives and executives. It will be an open forum discussion designed to share best practices, policies, ideas, and information surrounding keeping a workplace healthy. According to the agency, the topic of the August 25...
Cowboy Football Looks to Take A Step Forward
Abilene Head Football Coach, Brad Nick’s Cowboy program will look to take a huge step forward in the 2022 season. It has been tough from the start for Nicks. He took over, in the spring of 2020, for a program that went 0-9 in 2019. He was not fully able to work-out with his players before his first season because of Covid. Abilene went 0-6 that first year and the Cowboys missed out on three games because of Covid issues. Last year, Abilene invested in the future as they started multiple underclassmen in critical positions and the Cowboys finished 0-9 to run their losing streak to 25 games.
KWU Continues to Set Enrollment Records
Kansas Wesleyan University continues to set enrollment records. The school says its recent explosive enrollment growth has continued. KWU began the fall semester with 874 total students, a 7.6% enrollment increase in just one year. That number also marks a 22.1% jump since 2019. “We are in the midst of...
