Bike Night 2022 Week 12 – Big-Time Fun Under The Rainbow
The weeks are sailing by quick - just two more Bike Night's left in the season. A muggy start to a busy night was capped off by a little rain, huge clouds, and a rainbow at the end of the night. Whether you have made it to every one of our Bike Nights this year or not, the only thing that matters is that you are there August 31st - For that is the grand finale - THE night that Dvorak's Grand Prize will be given away in a drawing - The gorgeous CF MOTO Motorcycle could be yours! But you have to be there! We had some first-timers from West Virginia that saw all the fun in the parking lot, so they came over and were they ever glad they did - great dinner and wonderful service inside Sickies, they ventured outside and experienced the Bike Night tradition - beautiful bikes, awesome people, and prizes to win - Make sure you join us next Wednesday!
In BisMan – Last July Youths Set Textbook Example For Us All
The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness. This story took place back in July and I still think about it to this day.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
Remember back when it was actually hard to find a job? Back in my day, summer jobs were extremely tough to come by. Between the high school and college kids, it was pretty slim pickings to find employment anywhere. I have a son who just graduated high school, and he...
A New Store Is Opening In North Bismarck
There's a new business in town you may have missed. Estate Gallery sits in North Bismarck, right next to the new I Heart Mac And Cheese. -- 4521 Ottawa St. Suite 4. More and more businesses seem to be opening in that area, and we love to see it. Grow Bismarck, grow!!
“What Does Mandan Need The Most?”
I love driving around Mandan, it's an awesome community, and it's growing all the time. We just saw a bank open up right as you get onto Memorial Highway, seems to me that took well over a year to get that completed. Time goes by quickly, and we all get into ruts where we drive here and there almost every day without really thinking about a sign that's on the side of the street or maybe a place that used to have a business open to the public, and now the building is just sitting there. Here is the place I was referring to:
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Bismarck Man’s Simple Goal – To Win A Trophy – Of Any Kind
There are so many of us that take things for granted, and believe me I'm bigtime guilty in this department. I came across yet another genuine, compelling, honest post on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook page, and this is one of the reasons why I love this group, because it can compel others in BisMan to open up and reach out. For the most part, those that wish to respond to posts are positive, let me just share this with you and see if you feel the same way I do:
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak
Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
Bismarck’s Perfect Proposal – An Emotional “Yes” Kicks Off Fireworks
If you were lucky enough to be at Municipal Ballpark this last Saturday night you were blessed to be a part of something that even Hollywood couldn't do better. Her name is Monica Blake, she has been with the Bismarck Larks for four seasons, in that span she also aided in the Bismarck Marathon, the Mandan Rodeo, and other community events. She's smart, experienced.. has tremendous people skills, and like 100% of all the people who work in the Bismarck Larks organization, she cares about her city. Unfortunately for us, she's moving to Minot.
Here’s How You Can Help & Honor North Dakota Veterans
The Western ND Honor Flight organization is planning another trip to Washington D.C.; they hope to take local veterans to different memorials built in their honor. This is something those behind the honor flight feel is very important to do for veterans at no cost. Help Raising Funds. The next...
Your Very Own Bismarck Amusement Park -Make It A Reality
First of all, let's explore the meaning of the phrase "Strike While The Iron Is Hot" I'm sure you may have heard those six words spoken before, maybe from an old-timer like your grandfather or something like that - according to Merriam-webster.com. "Definition of strike while the iron is hot.
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
Bismarck's Washington Street is often a necessary evil. Just today I was telling the story of when I first arrived in Bismarck over 20 years ago. It was all innocent enough, I was heading back home around 5 PM one day when I found myself on Washington Street heading south. This was before the lane improvements were added along Washington so traffic was pretty much at a crawl.
Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google
If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?
Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
Bismarck’s Many Windowed 1.25 Million Dollar Mansion
If you're not aware, let me tell you that the Bismarck/Mandan real estate market is red hot for sellers. If you're in the market to buy a home you might find yourself paying a little more to get into a home that's new to you. Is $1.25 million a little...
Bismarck/Mandan, Time’s Running Out For New Pontoon Buddies!
So you bought a pontoon. Everyone you know would like you to take them out at least once this summer. What does it take to get an invite? How about a second invite?. I imagine being alone putting around on your pontoon can get kinda dull, kinda quick. Even if it's just you and your "life partner", you may have run out of interesting things to talk about.
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
Broadway In Bismarck: Big Musical Performances Are Coming Soon
Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
