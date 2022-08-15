Through a grant from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency, Penn State Extension is offering educational webinars and water testing at no charge to a limited number of well, spring, and cistern owners in PA. It is the responsibility of private water system owners to have their water tested on a regular basis to be sure it meets drinking water standards and install any necessary treatment equipment. Extension has found that nearly 45% of private water system owners have never had their water tested, and many only do so when they notice a change in the taste or appearance of the water. Testing drinking water regularly is important to maintain a safe drinking water supply.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO