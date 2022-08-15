Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Center for the Book Announces 2022 'Route 1 Reads' title
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the eighth consecutive year, the Pennsylvania Center for the Book is participating in Route 1 Reads, a road-trip-inspired reading list that explores various genres through the network of State Center for the Book affiliates located along Route 1. In 2022, the theme of the reading list is literary fiction.
Faculty member named to City and State PA’s 2022 '40 Under 40' list
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Dan Mallinson, assistant professor of public policy and administration in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Public Affairs, has been named to City & State PA’s 2022 Pennsylvania “40 Under 40” list. The list honors the state’s most distinguished young professionals under the age of 40.
Extension to Offer Private Drinking Water Testing Webinars This Fall
Through a grant from the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP) and the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency, Penn State Extension is offering educational webinars and water testing at no charge to a limited number of well, spring, and cistern owners in PA. It is the responsibility of private water system owners to have their water tested on a regular basis to be sure it meets drinking water standards and install any necessary treatment equipment. Extension has found that nearly 45% of private water system owners have never had their water tested, and many only do so when they notice a change in the taste or appearance of the water. Testing drinking water regularly is important to maintain a safe drinking water supply.
