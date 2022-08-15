Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for illegal voting across Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis today announced that 20 people in Florida have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election. He said they were previously convicted of murder or felony sex crimes and therefore are not allowed to vote. Florida voters passed Amendment Four in 2018, allowing some people with past felony convictions to vote.
Sarasota researchers find evidence that airborne exposure to red tide could have neurological impacts
A new study by the Roskamp Institute, found participants exhibited symptoms previously only associated with eating contaminated seafood. A Sarasota-based nonprofit that works to find treatments for brain disorders, has found evidence that airborne exposure to red tide could have neurological impacts. The study by the Roskamp Institute is the...
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
Tampa Electric sentenced to probation for fatal blast and will pay $500,000 fine
A plea agreement made by a Tampa-based utility has been finalized, with Tampa Electric agreeing to pay $500,000 and to be placed on three years’ probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a power plant that killed five workers. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday...
Moffitt to expand cancer patient services at new Ruskin location
Moffitt Cancer Center is purchasing nine acres in south Hillsborough County for a new ambulatory center. Moffitt has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for a parcel at the southeast intersection of East College Avenue and 27th Street South in Ruskin, less than a mile from Interstate 75. The...
Florida's meningococcal disease outbreak is slowing but health officials say it's still a threat
Health officials say Florida's meningococcal outbreak appears to be slowing, but they still urge caution against the deadly disease. The state has recorded 50 cases so far this year, according to Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and statewide medical director for county health systems.
