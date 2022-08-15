Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Police Report Shots Fired Shortly after 3 PM Tuesday (Aug 16) Near Fairchild and Franklin
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 8/16/22 at approximately 1507 hrs, Danville Police responded to the area of Franklin/Fairchild for a report of gun shots. Officers later learned a group of subjects were shooting at a white SUV parked in the area. The SUV then left the scene. There are no reports of victims at this times and no one has come forward with any other information.
whporadio.com
Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
newschannel20.com
2 Michigan residents arrested for burglary in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — Two males from Michigan are facing burglary charges. It happened Monday night in the 1900 Block of Western Ave, in Mattoon. Police say that Reagan Goodman,18, Detriot, MI, and a male juvenile, Monroe, MI entered the Cross County Mall and stole $475 from donation jars.
foxillinois.com
Group of people seen shooting at SUV, police say
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Danville Police are searching for the people responsible for shots fired Tuesday afternoon. We're told a group of people was seen shooting at a white SUV parked in the area of Franklin and Fairchild streets. The SUV then reportedly left the scene. Police say they...
WTHI
Police search for suspect in multi-county police chase that hit speeds of 120 mph
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
WAND TV
Champaign man gets 30 years in prison for raping woman at knifepoint
(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint. Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday. The News Gazette reports...
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
newschannel20.com
Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white pit bull wearing a red harness with […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Dr. David Coker Addresses Rotary about the Educating of Juvenile Offenders
(Above) On Mon., Aug. 15, Dr. David Coker met with the Danville Noon Rotary to discuss his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. Dr. Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shown here with Dr. Coker to thank him for his presentation is the day’s Sergeant-at-Arms Carly Goodwin.
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
U of I professor charged with sedition in Pakistan
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois has been arrested and charged with sedition in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan who also works with the Gies College of Business. U of I officials confirmed that he did not teach classes last semester and was not scheduled to […]
Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower
Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
