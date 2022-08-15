ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State

North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Providence Christian grad Sean West named Storm's new athletic director

Providence Christian Academy announced Friday that Sean West, a graduate of the Lilburn private school, is the Storm's new athletic director. West spent the past year serving as Providence’s new director of sports performance, overseeing the development of Storm student-athletes while managing the school’s new Win Center for Sports Performance. He also served as an assistant baseball coach.
LILBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Sports
County
Gwinnett County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic

CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
FORSYTH, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
BUFORD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy