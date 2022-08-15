Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Morgan Jenny commits to Penn State
North Gwinnett senior Morgan Jenny has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming program. Jenny was third in Class AAAAAAA in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in last season’s state high school meet. She also was Gwinnett County champion in both of those events.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview kicks off Gwinnett football season with 52-7 rout of Johns Creek in Corky Kell Classic
JOHNS CREEK — Staying awake during school Thursday may be challenging for Parkview’s football players and coaches. “It’s going to be exhausting,” Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree said. “I’m going to be there at 6:30 in the morning and tired.”
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill tight end, Tennessee recruit Ethan Davis to miss senior season with injury
Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis, one of the nation’s top football prospects, announced Friday he will miss the 2022 high school season with an injury. Davis, a Tennessee commitment, posted an update on social media.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian grad Sean West named Storm's new athletic director
Providence Christian Academy announced Friday that Sean West, a graduate of the Lilburn private school, is the Storm's new athletic director. West spent the past year serving as Providence’s new director of sports performance, overseeing the development of Storm student-athletes while managing the school’s new Win Center for Sports Performance. He also served as an assistant baseball coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
Back-to-back champ Buford volleyball sweeps reigning 3A champ GAC, 7A finalist Alpharetta
NORCROSS — Buford’s volleyball team posted two huge victories Tuesday night at Greater Atlanta Christian. The Wolves, last year’s Class AAAAAA state champions, defeated GAC, last year’s AAA state champion, 25-21, 25-12. Ashley Sturzoiu led the win with 13 kills, Sydney Austin added five kills and Polly Cummings had 21 assists.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer comes up short against West Forsyth in Corky Kell Classic
CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic. The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Sharona Huang throws no-hitter in Duluth victory
SANDY SPRINGS — Sharona Huang threw a no-hitter Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team rolled to a 9-0 win at North Springs. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
Comments / 0