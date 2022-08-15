ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?

Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
EDUCATION
The Daily Yonder

Rural Higher Education Gets Organized

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Museum#Stem#Fldoe#Education Exhibits
The 74

To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy

Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends.  These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate.  Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]
ADVOCACY
The Conversation U.S.

Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy