The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...

ENGINEERING ・ 3 DAYS AGO