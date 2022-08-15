Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
6 Grad Degrees That are Worth the Investment
There are plenty of great reasons to continue your education and earn a graduate degree. You may be able to learn new skills and concepts that better position you for a promotion and advancement in...
Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?
Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
To Prevent Principal Exodus, New Partnerships Offer $20K Stipends, Therapy
Free therapy and professional coaching. $20,000 stipends. These are some of the incentives and supports aimed at preventing an exodus of principals and school administrators taking on pandemic stressors and the nation’s divisive climate. Focused on problem solving, self-care and leadership skills, a handful of nonprofits run by experienced educators have launched support and training […]
Computer science benefits students with learning disabilities – but not always for the long term
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When computer science courses are delivered through career and technical education in high school, the courses can help students with learning disabilities feel better about their ability to succeed in STEM. The classes also help the students see the usefulness of computer science. This is what we found in a recent study with our co-authors – education scholars Michael Gottfried, Jennifer Freeman. We used national survey data from more than 20,000 students across the country to dig into this connection between computer science and science, technology, engineering or mathematics,...
TODAY.com
‘Art of Teaching Children’ author shares wisdom from the classroom
After three decades of teaching, Phillip Done is sharing his wisdom in his new book, “The Art of Teacher Children.” He sits down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and offers advice for advice for parents about talking to their children.Aug. 18, 2022.
geekwire.com
Targeting ‘everyday givers,’ Melinda French Gates to teach MasterClass on impactful giving
If you’ve already mastered a skateboarding ollie thanks to Tony Hawk or the art of storytelling courtesy of Malcom Gladwell, perhaps you’re ready to work on your impactful giving. Time to bring in Melinda French Gates. French Gates is the latest professional to bring her expertise to MasterClass,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
Study Says That Preschoolers Who Have Larger Vocabulary Perform Better In Class
A new study published today in the peer-reviewed journal Early Education and Development found that children do better in school if they have good vocabulary and attention skills when they start preschool. The results, which were based on 900 four-year-olds from eight US states, demonstrate how a child’s vocabulary reach...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Comments / 0